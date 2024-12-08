New York Red Bulls suffer MLS Cup heartbreak: "We'll be back"

CARSON, Calif. – Through 15 minutes of Saturday's MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Cinderella run already looked over for New York Red Bulls .

"I think we just came out slow," defender Cameron Harper said postgame. "I think we obviously grew into the game, but the first 15 minutes were unacceptable. We give away two absolutely terrible goals. And then we're behind early and we're having to play catch-up."

Following a pair of early concessions to LA Galaxy stars Joseph Paintsil (9') and Dejan Joveljić (13'), the visitors found themselves in danger of letting the league's title match get away from them entirely.

In the end, the disastrous start proved too much to overcome and New York fell 2-1 .

Defender Sean Nealis halved the deficit with a 28th-minute strike, setting the stage for the back-and-forth slugfest that ensued as the Galaxy defended their lead and the Red Bulls frantically chased an equalizer.

Instead of folding, RBNY channeled the East Coast grit that's become a hallmark of their underdog charge into Saturday's final.

"What I can say is the first 15 minutes LA Galaxy controlled the game, but our reaction was great," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "When we see the big picture, and I told this directly in our locker room — I love these guys.

"I'm so proud for the whole group, for the atmosphere also today from both sides for sure. Our guys, our supporters [were] amazing. Sad about the result, but when we see the big picture, I'm very, very proud of these guys."

Added defender John Tolkin: "How we responded was how we wanted to start. Whenever you start a game like that and go two down pretty early, it's hard to come back."

Streak continues

Saturday's defeat ensured the RBNY's wait for their first-ever MLS Cup title will continue. That final frontier continues to prove elusive, despite a track record that would otherwise be the envy of most clubs in MLS, with a league-record 15 straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances and three Supporters' Shields.

Even so, star midfielder Emil Forsberg said he remains bullish on the club's future prospects. RBNY's playoff run was a remarkable one, which saw them defy expectations by beating three straight higher seeds to emerge from the Eastern Conference after entering as the No. 7 seed to reach MLS Cup for the second time in club history.

"I think we have fantastic possibilities and I'm sure of it," Forsberg said. "Very sure of it. With these players and the coaching staff and everything we've got going, I'm positive that we're going to achieve big things next year as well.