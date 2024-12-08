LA Galaxy return to MLS mountaintop: "We're back as champions"

CARSON, Calif. – The pitch at Dignity Health Sports Park looked like something out of a Renaissance painting as LA Galaxy players, staff and executives flooded out onto the grass after referee Guido Gonzales, Jr. blew his whistle for the final time, bringing MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi to a close.

“But at the Galaxy, it's about winning championships. And I think going into this week, that was the thing we've proven,” he added, “that we're back as an organization, and now it's to prove that we're back as champions and on top again. And these guys did it. They cemented their legacy at what is a club with incredible history and legacy, and I'm proud of them. It will bond them together as a group forever.”

“The quality of soccer and the group and the quality of players, style of play, all those things that this group has shown, has shown that the quality is there and the quality is back,” said Vanney in his postgame press conference.

Coach Greg Vanney and general manager Will Kuntz, two key architects of this rapidly reinvigorated squad, shared a hug as they crossed paths in the swirling crowd of humanity, their mission to restore the Gs to their previous place at the top of the MLS mountaintop accomplished after Saturday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls .

Every interaction, every embrace, every smile across the playing surface carried its own story. Injured talisman Riqui Puig was everywhere, grinning, hugging teammates and brandishing his jersey, this time adorned with a 6 to commemorate LA’s sixth league title instead of his usual No. 10, to the teeming masses in the Victoria Block supporters section.

“It was another championship. I know what it takes. I've been here now four times — this one just kind of hits different, right? This one hits home. I’m from the LA area. I grew up coming to these games, watching these games with my family, watching Cobi Jones, and now to be on the field wearing the crest, wearing the jersey and now adding a sixth star to this badge, there's no feeling like it.”

“Listen, I got the callup, I did what I could for the team. I got an assist, I ran my ass off,” Delgado later told MLSsoccer.com, both fatigue and fulfillment evident in his demeanor after his fourth career MLS Cup final, seven years on from winning the 2017 edition with Vanney at Toronto FC .

That cuts in marked contrast to the flowing, wide-open soccer the Galaxy had conjured up for most of the season and underlines the steely resolve just under their surface.

At first, midfield veteran and local product Mark Delgado simply sat down on the field, for a long time nearly motionless, spent from 90-plus minutes of hard graft. While lauded attackers Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić got the goals and the spotlight that accompanies them, it was the engine-room labor of Delgado, man of the match Gastón Brugman and Edwin Cerrillo that had asserted the pitch control needed to subdue the Red Bulls.

Tight-knit group

A couple dozen meters to Delgado’s left, goalkeeper John McCarthy grabbed equipment manager Raúl Vargas and propelled him towards the supporters’ section, pointing at the beloved club icon who’s been with the Galaxy since year one, way back in 1996, with a handful — literally — of championship rings to prove it.

Those who spend the most time at 18400 Avalon Blvd, players and fans alike, revere Vargas, an unassuming type whose daily grind provides the team with a foundation for performance. They know how important he and others like him are to the survival, let alone success, of their club; they are its institutional memory, its culture personified.

“When you have a full group fully invested in the team and the bigger picture, it makes a huge difference,” said McCarthy, the first player to win this title with both the Galaxy and their crosstown rivals LAFC, in LA’s beer- and champagne-soaked locker room. “When you have a good group of guys and not really any a--holes, if they're fully invested, and everyone gets along well on and off the field, it makes a huge difference.”

Vanney had spoken earlier in the week of the team’s desire to add a sixth ring so Vargas’ collection could expand to a second hand, one more spark of motivation in what turned out to be a winning constellation. Sharp elbows, competing egos and self-interest are often woven into the fabric at a so-called big club. But this Galaxy group feels something different, something more.

“Oh, my God, this is a true family in here,” explained homegrown defender Jalen Neal. “Sometimes the season can get long and you can kind of dread some days coming to the stadium, thinking, ‘Oh, I have to see the same people over and over again.’ But these guys make me want to come to the stadium every single day. They keep me motivated. They keep challenging me. They keep pushing me.