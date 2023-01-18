Why Atlanta United moved on from Josef Martínez & what's next

Over cigars in Carlos Bocanegra’s backyard, Atlanta United ’s VP/technical director and Josef Martínez discussed the inevitability of the star striker one day leaving the club.

“This was a sporting decision,” he said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning shortly after the news became official. “That’s it – it’s business and sometimes those are hard, but he's really intelligent. He's been great through the whole process with this and like I said, it's not been contentious. It's been, let's try to figure out a solution. He means a lot. He means a lot to the city. He means a lot to the club. He helped us get to where we are today.”

And while on the surface it would appear this solution was the only one, given the contentious end to Martínez's storied six seasons in Atlanta, Bocanegra insisted it was a sporting decision based on in-depth analysis.

That day arrived Wednesday, when Atlanta United announced a contract buyout of the Venezuelan international, paving the way for him to sign with Inter Miami CF .

“That’s professional sports,” Bocanegra shared of their conversation. “And we're gonna have to part our ways.”

That was in 2020 when Martínez was rehabbing from a long-term ACL injury that came on the heels of a 27-goal season a year before.

Legacy in Atlanta

What Martínez accomplished during his time in Atlanta was “pretty unrivaled,” Bocanagra said.

No one in league history scored 100 goals in all competitions faster than Martínez, who netted 103 and provided 17 assists over 144 combined regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches.

He was named the Landon Donovan MLS MVP in 2018 and won the league’s Golden Boot presented by Audi that year by scoring a then-MLS record 31 goals, helping lead Atlanta to the MLS Cup title that season (their second in existence).

Martínez was also a three-time MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection and the face of a club that experienced a meteoric rise to MLS elite and regularly draws record crowds at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It's an emotional day. These conversations in general have been difficult to have because he's a good kid,” Bocanegra said. “And what he's done for the city and what he's done for the club is pretty unrivaled, right? He's always going to be a part of Atlanta United. He knows the doors are always open here for him.”

The 29-year-old’s no-trade clause in his contract further complicated the situation. But, according to Bocanegra, Martínez and his family loved being in the United States so the sides worked on the next step.

Granted, Bocanegra admitted, one of the greatest goalscorers in league history landing at an Eastern Conference rival was less than ideal.

“That was discussed quite a bit. It's definitely not a place we would prefer him to go, in-conference rival, they're a very ambitious club. That really was not an ideal situation for us,” Bocanegra said.