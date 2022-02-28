Go on, Caleb Wiley! Atlanta United defender debut sees "dream come true"

“It’s definitely a dream come true,” Wiley said postgame. “I don’t score many goals that often, so when I do it’s definitely a speechless moment. When I saw it go into the back of the net, it was a huge moment for me. To do it in front of this huge crowd, in front of friends and family is something special.”

Just over a month after signing with Atlanta United as a homegrown player, the 17-year-old US youth international scored on his debut Sunday, the start of a promising career for the Five Stripes.

The defender joined Atlanta in mid-January, shortly before fellow academy product George Bello, who plays the same position, was transferred to German Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld. For a club that’s starting to produce local players in greater numbers, their left-back future has remarkable continuity from 2021 to the new campaign.

Though Wiley notched just 15 minutes plus stoppage time as a substitute, he drew rave reviews from head coach Gonzalo Pineda amid a message of patience.

“He has all the ingredients needed to have a very good career,” Pineda said in Spanish. “But obviously we’re going to take it step by step, so he can build a good base that allows him to have a long career. It’s very easy to give players a chance to debut, but it’s more difficult to turn them into great players, and that’s my mission with him.