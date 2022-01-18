Atlanta United sign defender Caleb Wiley to homegrown deal

Wiley, a 17-year-old left back, was a member of Atlanta's inaugural U-12 academy team in 2016. He made his professional debut with ATL UTD 2 in the USL Championship in 2020 at just 15 years old.

“We are excited to sign Caleb as a professional and continue his development with Atlanta United,” VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He’s still young but has gotten invaluable minutes through 33 games with ATL UTD 2 which has shown us that he’s ready for the next challenge in his career.”