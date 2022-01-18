Atlanta United sign defender Caleb Wiley to homegrown deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed defender Caleb Wiley to a homegrown deal, the club announced Tuesday. Wiley joins through 2025 with a club option for 2026.
Wiley, a 17-year-old left back, was a member of Atlanta's inaugural U-12 academy team in 2016. He made his professional debut with ATL UTD 2 in the USL Championship in 2020 at just 15 years old.
“We are excited to sign Caleb as a professional and continue his development with Atlanta United,” VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He’s still young but has gotten invaluable minutes through 33 games with ATL UTD 2 which has shown us that he’s ready for the next challenge in his career.”
Wiley has represented US youth national teams at various levels, most recently with the U-20s in November, where he appeared in all three games at the Revelations Cup, a friendly tournament against Mexico, Brazil and Colombia. He only turned 17 in December.
A left back, the move fuels speculation that further change could come for Atlanta. The Five Stripes have US men's national team defender George Bello, Andrew Gutman and Mikey Ambrose who already play the position. Bello has been the subject of transfer interest in Europe.
Atlanta opened preseason this week.