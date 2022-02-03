For FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal, 2022 is all about production

Those moves come after two FCD homegrowns went to the German Bundesliga: USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi to FC Augsburg in a club-record transfer (reported $20 million) and defender Justin Che on loan to Hoffenheim . All the while, USMNT and homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira has signed a new Young DP deal, with Velasco and striker Franco Jara their other DPs.

“I really do think that the guys we’re bringing in and the squad we have is a really good one, and we need to just adopt the mentality of winning and being aggressive and just competing,” Pomykal said. “I feel like we didn’t compete enough last year, which is kind of a weird thing to say because you don’t go on the field to lose games, but we just need to have a bit more anger in the way we play.”