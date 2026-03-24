FIFA World Cup 2026: MLS guide to March's last-chance qualifiers

The final spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be decided during the March international window, determining which six nations complete this summer's 48-team field.
The remaining berths are determined via the Intercontinental Playoffs (two spots) and UEFA Playoffs (four spots). Semifinals will be played on March 26, followed by the finals on March 31.
These last-chance qualifiers will feature nine MLS players spanning eight countries and eight clubs.
Intercontinental Playoffs: MLS players
Three MLS players will feature in this pathway, which grants two tickets to the World Cup.
Bolivia
- Efraín Morales: CF Montréal, Defender
Jamaica
- Andre Blake: Philadelphia Union, Goalkeeper
- Ian Fray: Inter Miami CF, Defender
Read more: Andre Blake & Jamaica seek World Cup ticket
UEFA Playoffs: MLS players
Six MLS players will feature in this pathway, which provides four spots at the World Cup.
Albania
- Myrto Uzuni: Austin FC, Forward
Czechia
- Pavel Bucha: FC Cincinnati, Midfielder
Denmark
- Anders Dreyer: San Diego FC, Forward
North Macedonia
- Danny Musovski: Seattle Sounders FC, Forward
Sweden
- Herman Johansson: FC Dallas, Defender/Midfielder
Ukraine
- Oleksandr Svatok: Austin FC, Defender
European Playoffs: What to know
Format
Sixteen (16) teams that advanced past the first round of European (UEFA) qualifying were drawn, via seeding pots, into four groups of four.
Each group features two single-leg semifinals, with the semifinal winners advancing to a single-leg final. The winners of each of the four UEFA playoff pathways advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Pathway A
Semifinals
- March 26: Wales vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina
- March 26: Italy vs. Northern Ireland
Final
- March 31: Wales vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina winner HOSTS Italy vs. Northern Ireland winner
Winner joins Group B at the World Cup alongside Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.
Pathway B
Semifinals
- March 26: Ukraine vs. Sweden
- March 26: Poland vs. Albania
Final
- March 31: Ukraine vs. Sweden winner HOSTS Poland vs. Albania winner
Winner joins Group F at the World Cup alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.
Pathway C
Semifinals
- March 26: Slovakia vs. Kosovo
- March 26: Türkiye vs. Romania
Final
- March 31: Slovakia vs. Kosovo winner HOSTS Türkiye vs. Romania winner
Winner joins Group D at the World Cup alongside the United States, Australia and Paraguay.
Pathway D
Semifinals
- March 26: Czechia vs. Ireland
- March 26: Denmark vs. North Macedonia
Final
- March 31: Czechia vs. Ireland winner HOSTS Denmark vs. North Macedonia winner
Winner joins Group A at the World Cup alongside Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.
Intercontinental Playoffs: What to know
Format
This play-in tournament features six teams: one from Asia, Africa, South America and Oceania, plus two from Concacaf. There are no European teams in the Intercontinental Playoffs.
The six teams are divided into two groups of three, with the lower-ranked teams facing off in the semifinals and the two higher-ranked teams receiving byes to their respective finals.
The semifinal winners will advance to the single-elimination final. The winner of the final advances to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
These matches will all be held at neutral venues in Mexico.
Pathway A
Semifinal
- March 26: New Calendonia vs. Jamaica
Final
- March 31: New Calendonia vs. Jamaica winner vs. DR Congo
Winner joins Group K at the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia.
Playoff Pathway B
Semifinal
- March 26: Bolivia vs. Suriname
Final
- March 31: Bolivia vs. Suriname winner vs. Iraq
Winner joins Group I at the World Cup alongside France, Senegal and Norway.