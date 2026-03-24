FIFA World Cup 2026: MLS guide to March's last-chance qualifiers

The final spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be decided during the March international window, determining which six nations complete this summer's 48-team field.

These last-chance qualifiers will feature nine MLS players spanning eight countries and eight clubs.

The remaining berths are determined via the Intercontinental Playoffs (two spots) and UEFA Playoffs (four spots). Semifinals will be played on March 26, followed by the finals on March 31.

The groups are locked in for the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup . 🔒 pic.twitter.com/iVNQwmdsP0

Three MLS players will feature in this pathway, which grants two tickets to the World Cup.

Six MLS players will feature in this pathway, which provides four spots at the World Cup.

Winner joins Group A at the World Cup alongside Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.

Winner joins Group D at the World Cup alongside the United States, Australia and Paraguay.

Winner joins Group F at the World Cup alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.

Winner joins Group B at the World Cup alongside Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.

Each group features two single-leg semifinals, with the semifinal winners advancing to a single-leg final. The winners of each of the four UEFA playoff pathways advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sixteen (16) teams that advanced past the first round of European (UEFA) qualifying were drawn, via seeding pots, into four groups of four.

European Playoffs: What to know

The European Play-Offs for the #FIFAWorldCup 🌍 Which four are headed to #WeAre26 ? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ssnMXLRgYB

Intercontinental Playoffs: What to know

Format

This play-in tournament features six teams: one from Asia, Africa, South America and Oceania, plus two from Concacaf. There are no European teams in the Intercontinental Playoffs.

The six teams are divided into two groups of three, with the lower-ranked teams facing off in the semifinals and the two higher-ranked teams receiving byes to their respective finals.

The semifinal winners will advance to the single-elimination final. The winner of the final advances to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

These matches will all be held at neutral venues in Mexico.

Pathway A

Semifinal

March 26: New Calendonia vs. Jamaica

Final

March 31: New Calendonia vs. Jamaica winner vs. DR Congo

Winner joins Group K at the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Playoff Pathway B

Semifinal

March 26: Bolivia vs. Suriname

Final

March 31: Bolivia vs. Suriname winner vs. Iraq