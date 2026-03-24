Anders Dreyer: San Diego FC star chases World Cup dream with Denmark

Nothing had stopped Anders Dreyer through most of 2025. Nothing until November, that is.

“It’s two finals, hopefully,” he said. “It’s going to be massive games for the whole country of Denmark. Of course, we want to qualify for the World Cup, and it would be special when I’m playing over here and a lot of games will be played here in the U.S. and Mexico.

Now, Dreyer is preparing to represent his country in a match against North Macedonia in Copenhagen on March 26. Win that, and Denmark will meet the winner of Ireland vs. Czechia five days later on the other side of UEFA's Path D bracket with the final place in World Cup Group A , alongside Mexico, South Korea and South Africa on the line.

Dreyer watched from afar as Scotland scored two now-famous goals in stoppage time to book their place in the World Cup with a 4-2 win and send Denmark into this month’s European Playoff.

“It was frustrating. It was tough to get the message from the coach, but it was better than if I went there and, let’s say, five or six more guys got sick,” Dreyer recalled. “I would’ve loved to go there. The result wasn’t what we wanted. It was a tough one.”

Instead, Dreyer was trying to hold down food and take in fluids. His body wasn’t having it. He was too sick to play and too sick to travel with the rest of the squad.

After entering as a late substitute in Denmark’s 2-2 home draw against Belarus, the San Diego FC star hoped to review final notes before traveling for a make-or-break 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

Dreyer turned things up a notch in the Round of 16, scoring a gorgeous strike to inspire a 3-2 win over two-time defending LIGA MX champions Toluca despite San Diego ending the game with nine men. While they fell short in Leg 2, Dreyer gained more valuable experience south of the border.

Last month, San Diego shocked LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions Cup with a 4-1 home win in Leg 1 of their Round One series. Dreyer set up Manu Duah 's tally at Snapdragon Stadium, then went the full 90 minutes as the Chrome-and-Azul wrapped things up in the return leg in Mexico City.

The start of the 2026 campaign has also given Dreyer a taste of what it’s like to play in Mexico, where Denmark would make their World Cup entrance against South Korea. A trip to Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a showdown with South Africa would follow, before facing El Tri at the legendary Estadio Azteca in their group stage finale.

“It’s something I’m proud to achieve, and of course, it’s a huge thank you to my teammates. They know where to find me on the pitch, either in the pocket or in behind,” Dreyer said. “Then, of course, playing me through to get goals, and I’m also lucky they score when I play the ball for them.”

Dreyer certainly appears to be feeling good. The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year hit another milestone just two games into his sophomore 2026 season, becoming the second-fastest player in league history to record 20 goals and 20 assists, trailing only Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi .

“Going over here to a new team... it was a big chance to take. But I think we got all the excitement around us, did very well last year and now are, of course, building on that first year.”

“I was around the team for two, three, four years and didn’t really get the chance. I sat on the bench a lot for the national team, doing very, I’ll say, well in Europe, in Belgium,” said Dreyer, who joined San Diego in January 2025 from Anderlecht.

Dreyer made the most of his national team revival, logging his first goal and assist for Denmark in a June friendly against Lithuania. Then, during World Cup qualifiers last October, he scored his first international brace in a 6-0 rout of Belarus.

The call-ups became more frequent in 2025, thanks largely to his 19g/19a output during San Diego's historic expansion season.

That international club experience should only make Dreyer more of a help to Denmark. He has 3g/2a in eight caps for De Rød-Hvide, getting called up sporadically since making his senior debut in 2021.

San Diego FC ambassador

With their partnership with the Right to Dream Academy and focus on youth internationals from the U.S., Mexico and beyond, San Diego are looking to build a reputation for launching the careers of rising prospects.

However, sporting director and general manager Tyler Heaps highlighted the club's ability to provide established veterans like Dreyer a platform to boost their international profiles as well.

“We take it as a huge honor. We truly believe here that you can develop, no matter how old you are,” said Heaps. “Anders came in and, don’t get me wrong, he has a tremendous amount of quality and proved that when he was at Anderlecht and previous clubs. But I think we’ve gotten him to be an even better player.

“He’s proved it already to start this season, and we think he can improve on what he did last season – and he had one of the best seasons in MLS history.”

Now, Dreyer wants to parlay his club success into a memorable World Cup with Denmark this summer.

“Putting on the national team shirt always is special and something you work hard for in the club every day,” Dreyer said. “Playing in a World Cup over here, where I’m playing in MLS, and a lot of games will be played in stadiums where I’ve played before – that would be something I’m working my ass off to get the chance to go to the World Cup and play over here.”