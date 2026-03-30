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FIFA World Cup 2026: MLS players vie for final spots

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Jaime Uribarri

It all comes down to one game for these 2026 FIFA World Cup hopefuls.

The final six spots for this summer’s tournament will be determined on Tuesday as the Intercontinental Playoffs (two spots) and UEFA Playoffs (four spots) reach their conclusions, with the respective winners completing the competition’s 48-team field.

Six MLS players are among the participants in these decisive matches.

UEFA Playoffs

  • Herman Johansson: FC Dallas, Sweden
  • Pavel Bucha: FC Cincinnati, Czechia
  • Anders Dreyer: San Diego FC, Denmark

Intercontinental Playoffs

  • Andre Blake: Philadelphia Union, Jamaica
  • Ian Fray: Inter Miami CF, Jamaica
  • Efraín Morales: CF Montréal, Bolivia

MLS guide to March's last-chance qualifiers

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Herman Johansson
Defender · FC Dallas

UEFA Path B: Sweden vs. Poland | Tuesday, 2:45 pm ET

Semifinal results: Johansson and Sweden will host Poland after defeating Ukraine, 3-1, in last week's semifinal. Poland are coming off a 2-1 victory over Albania. 

Winner goes to: World Cup Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.

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Pavel Bucha
Midfielder · FC Cincinnati
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Anders Dreyer
Midfielder · San Diego FC

UEFA Path D: Czechia vs. Denmark | Tuesday, 2:45 pm ET

Semifinal results: Pavel Bucha and Czechia welcome Anders Dreyer's Denmark for Tuesday's winner-take-all showdown. Czechia topped Ireland in penalty kicks (4-3) after a 2-2 draw, while Denmark cruised to a 4-0 rout of North Macedonia. 

Winner goes to: World Cup Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, South Korea and South Africa.

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Andre Blake
Goalkeeper · Philadelphia Union
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Ian Fray
Defender · Inter Miami CF

Intercontinental Pathway 1: DR Congo vs. Jamaica | Tuesday, 5 pm ET

Semifinal result: Jamaica will take on DR Congo in Zapopan, Mexico after Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake delivered a clean sheet in a 1-0 semifinal win over New Caledonia.

Winner goes to: World Cup Group K alongside Colombia, Portugal and Uzbekistan. Jamaica last made the World Cup in 1998.

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Efraín Morales
Defender · CF Montréal

Intercontinental Pathway 2: Iraq vs. Bolivia | Tuesday, 11 pm ET

Semifinal result: Morales and Bolivia will face Iraq in Guadalupe, Mexico after earning a 2-1 semifinal victory over Suriname. 

Winner goes to: World Cup Group I alongside France, Norway and Senegal. Bolivia last made the World Cup in 1994.

Jaime Uribarri

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