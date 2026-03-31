Nu Stadium timeline: Inter Miami's road to new venue

Inter Miami CF enter a new era on Saturday by welcoming Austin FC for the inaugural match at Nu Stadium (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
From their 2020 expansion season to the transformational 2023 signing of legendary Argentine No. 10 Lionel Messi, the Herons continue to reach new heights.
Here are some key moments that have defined Inter Miami as they prepare to open the 26,700-seat soccer-specific venue.
1. Beckham's Miami project
The seeds of Inter Miami were planted in February 2014, when England and LA Galaxy legend David Beckham announced Miami as where he'd exercise the option to establish a new MLS club.
Commissioner Don Garber subsequently confirmed Miami as an expansion side, and Beckham joined forces with brothers Jorge and José Mas, among other investors, as original co-owners.
2. Inter Miami founded
Inter Miami were officially founded as MLS's 25th club on January 29, 2018, nearly two decades after the Miami Fusion folded following the 2001 season.
“Today is a proud day for Miami, and for our family,” managing owner and CEO Jorge Mas said at the time.
“Our club will have a global vision, but our fans in South Florida will always be our first priority, reflecting the best of our community.”
3. Fort Lauderdale home
Inter Miami previously played home matches in Fort Lauderdale, beginning with a 3-2 win over Florida Derby rivals Orlando City on Aug. 22, 2020.
After six-plus seasons, including last year's MLS Cup presented by Audi triumph over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the Herons bid farewell to the venue long known as Chase Stadium.
Their final match at the venue came on March 18 during the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC.
Inter Miami will maintain permanent training facilities at the Fort Lauderdale site for their senior team, MLS NEXT Pro side and academy.
4. Miami Stadium approval
On April 28, 2022, the Miami City Commission approved a 99-year lease agreement with club ownership for a proposed stadium project near the Miami International Airport.
In addition to a new stadium, the broader Miami Freedom Park project will include hotel rooms, commercial and office space, community fields and the largest public park in Miami, covering over 58 acres.
"I always knew that this would happen, because I believe in our city and I believe in dreaming," said Jorge Mas. "And today a dream commences."
5. Construction begins
Work began on the site of what is now Nu Stadium in August 2023, with official groundbreaking activities following later that month.
Led by Miami-based architecture firm Arquitectonica, global arena and stadia design firm Manica, and large-scale stadium project managers CAA Icon, the entire privately-funded Miami Freedom Park project costs an estimated $1 billion.
6. Leo Messi Stand
Inter Miami took an unprecedented step just before Nu Stadium opened, announcing the venue will include the Leo Messi Stand.
It's a rare and unique case in global sports: an athlete playing at his home stadium with a stand named in his honor.
Memorably, Messi joined the Herons in July 2023 in a transformative move for global soccer.
The Argentine and FC Barcelona legend has since led Miami to three titles: the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield and the 2025 MLS Cup.
To date, the back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has 82 goals and 53 assists in 94 appearances across all competitions for the Herons.
7. Nu Stadium opening
Nearly four years after initial approval, Nu Stadium will open its doors on Saturday when Inter Miami host Austin FC for MLS Matchday 6.
The highly anticipated match promises to be a historic occasion, marking the Herons' long-awaited arrival to Miami proper.