Nu Stadium timeline: Inter Miami's road to new venue

Inter Miami CF enter a new era on Saturday by welcoming Austin FC for the inaugural match at Nu Stadium (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Here are some key moments that have defined Inter Miami as they prepare to open the 26,700-seat soccer-specific venue.

From their 2020 expansion season to the transformational 2023 signing of legendary Argentine No. 10 Lionel Messi , the Herons continue to reach new heights.

“Our club will have a global vision, but our fans in South Florida will always be our first priority, reflecting the best of our community.”

“Today is a proud day for Miami, and for our family,” managing owner and CEO Jorge Mas said at the time.

Inter Miami were officially founded as MLS's 25th club on January 29, 2018, nearly two decades after the Miami Fusion folded following the 2001 season.

Commissioner Don Garber subsequently confirmed Miami as an expansion side, and Beckham joined forces with brothers Jorge and José Mas, among other investors, as original co-owners.

The seeds of Inter Miami were planted in February 2014 , when England and LA Galaxy legend David Beckham announced Miami as where he'd exercise the option to establish a new MLS club.

3. Fort Lauderdale home

Inter Miami previously played home matches in Fort Lauderdale, beginning with a 3-2 win over Florida Derby rivals Orlando City on Aug. 22, 2020.

After six-plus seasons, including last year's MLS Cup presented by Audi triumph over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the Herons bid farewell to the venue long known as Chase Stadium.

Their final match at the venue came on March 18 during the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC.

Inter Miami will maintain permanent training facilities at the Fort Lauderdale site for their senior team, MLS NEXT Pro side and academy.

4. Miami Stadium approval

On April 28, 2022, the Miami City Commission approved a 99-year lease agreement with club ownership for a proposed stadium project near the Miami International Airport.

In addition to a new stadium, the broader Miami Freedom Park project will include hotel rooms, commercial and office space, community fields and the largest public park in Miami, covering over 58 acres.