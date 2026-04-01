Inter Miami's Nu Stadium begins new era for MLS stadiums

A new era for MLS stadiums begins on Saturday when Inter Miami CF host Austin FC in the first-ever match at Nu Stadium (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Meanwhile, FC Dallas ' Toyota Stadium is being renovated and reimagined with construction set to be finalized for 2028.

Inter Miami are one of three MLS clubs slated to open soccer-specific venues in the years ahead; New York City FC (2027) and Chicago Fire FC (2028) are scheduled to do so over the next two years.

Nu Stadium features the Leo Messi Stand. It's a rare and unique case in global sports: an athlete playing at his home stadium with a stand named in his honor.

The facility is the centerpiece of Miami Freedom Park entertainment district, a 131-acre development located near Miami International Airport. It will provide panoramic views of downtown while also being steps away from public transit.

After playing at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale since the club's debut MLS campaign of 2020, the Herons will make history when they officially open Nu Stadium as their new home venue.

Etihad Park will be 100% privately financed, with costs estimated at north of $780 million.

Located in Queens, the stadium will also be part of a new, 23-acre neighborhood featuring 2,500 new affordable housing units, a new 650-seat public school, a brand-new hotel, and more than 150,000 square feet of public open space.

NYCFC will open the first-ever soccer-specific stadium in New York City when they debut Etihad Park, scheduled for the beginning of the 2027-28 MLS campaign.

New Chicago Fire FC Stadium

Opens: 2028

2028 Capacity: 22,000+ seats planned

22,000+ seats planned Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Fire's new home is expected to open in 2028, becoming the first major professional stadium built in Chicago in more than 30 years.

Located along the Chicago River, the venue will act as a catalyst for the development of "The 78" neighborhood, which will see businesses, parks and new apartments in the surrounding 62-acre site.