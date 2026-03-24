Andre Blake & Jamaica pursue World Cup ticket at Intercontinental Playoff

“Ever since I was a kid watching those guys qualify in '98, going to the stadium, you get the feeling that one day you want to be in that position,” Blake said. “It was always a dream of mine to represent my country in the World Cup, so that would be a dream come true.”

Now, Blake, Inter Miami CF defender Ian Fray and several MLS alumni have a second chance. While the second-place finish wasn’t enough to put Jamaica back into the World Cup, it did secure a place in the Intercontinental Playoff. Jamaica must beat New Caledonia on March 26, then DR Congo five days later, to book a return to the tournament for the first time since 1998.

“They got the job done. We had a way easier group. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it out,” Blake said earlier this winter.

Not only did Curaçao qualify, but Haiti also advanced from a group that included Costa Rica and Honduras. Two Caribbean countries qualified, just not Jamaica.

Yet, they were suffering on the final day, trying desperately to find a goal against Curaçao that would send them through. Jamaica and the Philadelphia Union 's goalkeeper wouldn’t be beaten, but neither would Curaçao shot-stopper Eloy Room. A scoreless draw meant it was tiny Curaçao going through to the World Cup.

When the draw for the final round of Concacaf 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers was revealed, Andre Blake and Jamaica were pleased. The margin for error was slim, yes. Only the top team in each group would go through. But the Reggae Boyz were in a group with only fellow Caribbean rivals. Long the top team in the area, Jamaica felt they could advance.

The best goals from the Reggae Boyz on their way to the FIFA Play-Offs on March 26th🔥🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/mwG1fwIfoo

“It was a devastating moment for me in Kingston. I feel like the entire country was at the game,” Blake said. “The atmosphere was there, the energy was there. The only thing missing from that game was us scoring a goal or two to win the game.”

Instead, Blake largely watched as his teammates pushed for a goal, shouted for a penalty and tried anything to find the back of the net, yet fell short.

That was the backdrop for that final qualifier, a game Jamaica entered knowing they needed to win. Going through with a point looked possible on the penultimate matchday, until former MLS standout Kevin Molino scored late for Trinidad & Tobago to seal a 1-1 draw, meaning Jamaica needed a win by even the smallest margin to make their dream come true.

“Jamaica doesn’t really see different seasons, but it looked like winter. Roofs are gone, all the leaves on the trees are gone. People have nowhere to live right now,” Blake said. “It’s devastating.”

As Blake drove in from Montego Bay to the East side of the country, where his family members and friends were unscathed, it looked unrecognizable.

The seafood markets of White House, the sprawling landscape of Mandeville, the beloved bars and tony hotels of Treasure Beach, all flattened by Hurricane Melissa. The October 2025 storm hit Jamaica at Category 5 with winds recorded up to 190 miles per hour.

Jamaican pride

English manager Steve McClaren resigned after the Curaçao draw, with long-time local coach Rudolph Speid announced as his replacement on an interim basis throughout this month’s playoff. It’s not an easy task, but Speid is pulling from a large group, selecting 27 players for this month's playoff from a 60-man provisional roster.

While Jamaica have more recent success than New Caledonia, the DR Congo have a strong squad that Blake knows will pose a challenge. He hopes the domestic-based coaching staff will help unite the team, and is also taking inspiration from a Haitian team that got through despite their underdog status and their own difficulties at home complicating their preparations.

“The playoffs are not going to be easy, but it wasn’t easy for Haiti, and then they got out of the group,” Blake said. “So we’re going to have to take that from them, be confident, believe in what we’re doing and go make it happen.”

If Jamaica return to the World Cup, led by a Jamaican coach, it could have huge long-term effects for the sport. While talented Jamaican players have a history of making a mark in MLS and abroad, many of the country's top talents are players born in England or the U.S. as part of the diaspora. Long-term, Blake knows Jamaica need to strengthen their player development on the island itself to reclaim the crown as the top team in the Caribbean – and one that can compete on the biggest international stage.

It would also be a moment of immense national pride for a country still hurting.

“It’s very tough times right now. It’s going to take a while for the country to rebuild. But when you talk to people, as bad as it is right now, Jamaica qualifying for a World Cup would put smiles on their faces and give them something to look forward to," Blake said.