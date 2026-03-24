Andre Blake & Jamaica pursue World Cup ticket at Intercontinental Playoff

It wasn’t supposed to require these hurdles.
When the draw for the final round of Concacaf 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers was revealed, Andre Blake and Jamaica were pleased. The margin for error was slim, yes. Only the top team in each group would go through. But the Reggae Boyz were in a group with only fellow Caribbean rivals. Long the top team in the area, Jamaica felt they could advance.
Yet, they were suffering on the final day, trying desperately to find a goal against Curaçao that would send them through. Jamaica and the Philadelphia Union's goalkeeper wouldn’t be beaten, but neither would Curaçao shot-stopper Eloy Room. A scoreless draw meant it was tiny Curaçao going through to the World Cup.
Not only did Curaçao qualify, but Haiti also advanced from a group that included Costa Rica and Honduras. Two Caribbean countries qualified, just not Jamaica.
“They got the job done. We had a way easier group. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it out,” Blake said earlier this winter.
Now, Blake, Inter Miami CF defender Ian Fray and several MLS alumni have a second chance. While the second-place finish wasn’t enough to put Jamaica back into the World Cup, it did secure a place in the Intercontinental Playoff. Jamaica must beat New Caledonia on March 26, then DR Congo five days later, to book a return to the tournament for the first time since 1998.
“Ever since I was a kid watching those guys qualify in '98, going to the stadium, you get the feeling that one day you want to be in that position,” Blake said. “It was always a dream of mine to represent my country in the World Cup, so that would be a dream come true.”
Devastating result
It wasn’t supposed to look like this.
The seafood markets of White House, the sprawling landscape of Mandeville, the beloved bars and tony hotels of Treasure Beach, all flattened by Hurricane Melissa. The October 2025 storm hit Jamaica at Category 5 with winds recorded up to 190 miles per hour.
As Blake drove in from Montego Bay to the East side of the country, where his family members and friends were unscathed, it looked unrecognizable.
“Jamaica doesn’t really see different seasons, but it looked like winter. Roofs are gone, all the leaves on the trees are gone. People have nowhere to live right now,” Blake said. “It’s devastating.”
That was the backdrop for that final qualifier, a game Jamaica entered knowing they needed to win. Going through with a point looked possible on the penultimate matchday, until former MLS standout Kevin Molino scored late for Trinidad & Tobago to seal a 1-1 draw, meaning Jamaica needed a win by even the smallest margin to make their dream come true.
Instead, Blake largely watched as his teammates pushed for a goal, shouted for a penalty and tried anything to find the back of the net, yet fell short.
“It was a devastating moment for me in Kingston. I feel like the entire country was at the game,” Blake said. “The atmosphere was there, the energy was there. The only thing missing from that game was us scoring a goal or two to win the game.”
Jamaican pride
English manager Steve McClaren resigned after the Curaçao draw, with long-time local coach Rudolph Speid announced as his replacement on an interim basis throughout this month’s playoff. It’s not an easy task, but Speid is pulling from a large group, selecting 27 players for this month's playoff from a 60-man provisional roster.
While Jamaica have more recent success than New Caledonia, the DR Congo have a strong squad that Blake knows will pose a challenge. He hopes the domestic-based coaching staff will help unite the team, and is also taking inspiration from a Haitian team that got through despite their underdog status and their own difficulties at home complicating their preparations.
“The playoffs are not going to be easy, but it wasn’t easy for Haiti, and then they got out of the group,” Blake said. “So we’re going to have to take that from them, be confident, believe in what we’re doing and go make it happen.”
If Jamaica return to the World Cup, led by a Jamaican coach, it could have huge long-term effects for the sport. While talented Jamaican players have a history of making a mark in MLS and abroad, many of the country's top talents are players born in England or the U.S. as part of the diaspora. Long-term, Blake knows Jamaica need to strengthen their player development on the island itself to reclaim the crown as the top team in the Caribbean – and one that can compete on the biggest international stage.
It would also be a moment of immense national pride for a country still hurting.
“It’s very tough times right now. It’s going to take a while for the country to rebuild. But when you talk to people, as bad as it is right now, Jamaica qualifying for a World Cup would put smiles on their faces and give them something to look forward to," Blake said.
“We have a chance to make that happen, and we are going to do everything we can to give them that because I think they deserve it.”
One more chance
It’s not supposed to end like this.
At 35, Blake knows his time as Jamaica captain won’t continue for another decade. It may not last another World Cup cycle. He’s still happy in Philadelphia, despite a rocky start to the 2026 MLS season and the club's early exit from the Concacaf Champions Cup. He always knew it would be a balancing act between the weight of the March World Cup playoff matches and what he means to his country, alongside a Union team integrating new players and juggling two competitions.
“You have to be present. Wherever you are in the moment, that’s where you have to be. Whatever you’re doing, you have to stick to that and commit to that,” he said. “As a professional player, you have to be able to adjust and adapt. When the time is right, you shift the focus.”
The focus can now snap to Jamaica, to being with players he’s been with for more than a decade – and a few who looked up to Blake like he looked up to that generation of players in 1998. One of those veterans, Aaron “Wild Boy” Lawrence, is serving as goalkeeper coach for this camp, making it a generational moment.
Everyone is focused on one goal: Beat New Caledonia. Then, beat DR Congo. Only after could Blake shift his focus again to preparing for the sport’s biggest stage. Asked to describe what he thinks it would feel like, Blake comes up short.
“I can’t find the words to explain how I would feel, how the people of Jamaica would feel, but I just know that it would bring so much joy and so much pride to the country,” Blake said.
Now, he’s working to do everything he can to make sure the dream comes true – that everything looks like he’s always envisioned it would, and everything ends like it’s supposed to.