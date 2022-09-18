Playoff Scenarios

FC Dallas clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

FC Dallas are into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, continuing their bounce-back season under first-year head coach Nico Estevez.

FCD are the third Western Conference side to book a postseason spot, joining LAFC and Austin FC as entrants and leaving four slots up for grabs in the West.

Their passage arose in Week 32, combining a 1-1 draw at the San Jose Earthquakes with other results around the conference.

Playoff history, key pieces

A playoff team in all but two seasons since 2014, FC Dallas missed out in 2021 before bringing in Estevez and acquiring a new-look offense. An MLS original club, they remain in search of a first-ever league title (2010 runner-up).

US internationals Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola are figureheads in the final third alongside club-record signing Alan Velasco, a dynamic Argentine winger. Paxton Pomykal and Sebastian Lletget are leaders in the midfield, while goalkeeper Maarten Paes and left back Marco Farfan were key offseason additions as well.

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup 2022 is set for Nov. 5, while the playoffs will get underway Oct. 15 with Round One games (the top seed in each conference gets a bye).

The timeline takes into consideration the FIFA 2022 World Cup starting Nov. 20 in Qatar, rather than during the event’s typical summer months.

View the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket

