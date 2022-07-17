Emanuel Reynoso showing more than "MVP talent" for Minnesota United

“People might think the second one was a fantastic first touch and he knows that the keeper is mid-stride to get across to try and take the near post away. He’s a quality player. If he can get 10 to 15 goals every season, then we’ve got one of the best players in the league on our hands.”

“I’ve always said that he has MVP talent, which we know,” head coach Adrian Heath said. “The one thing that I’ve always said to him, lacking and going back to when he was at Boca Juniors, he should score more goals. He’s a really good finisher.

The Argentine playmaker arrived at MNUFC in September 2020 from Argentina’s Boca Juniors for a reported $5 million transfer fee, and he’s on pace for a career year that’s ignited a growing Landon Donovan MLS MVP case.

Minnesota United FC ’s star midfielder provided his third brace of the 2022 MLS season in as many weeks during Saturday night’s 2-0 win over D.C. United , moving the 2022 MLS All-Star to nine goals and five assists on the year.

The MVP race isn’t on Reynoso’s mind, he’s quick to point out, instead referencing improved form the Loons have found. With the 26-year-old Designated Player leading the way, they’re on a 4W-0L-1D run that’s pushed them toward the Western Conference’s top-four spots depending on how other Week 21 games unfold Sunday.

“I’m going through a really lovely moment right now, individually, and also for the group that is securing a lot of points,” Reynoso said. “We’re climbing up. We’re very happy. Especially with the confidence that the team gives me, the responsibility I get from the coach to keep getting in the area, try to keep shooting, and that, incrementally, is my goal. Keep growing and keep helping the team.”

For Minnesota, who got a two-assist performance from DP striker Luis Amarilla, it’s no secret their fortunes are closely tied to Reynoso’s production levels. Few players in MLS are as central as the No. 10.

Now, with 13 games left in their regular season, the Loons are on pace for a fourth-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance. And Reynoso plans to keep rewarding the faith shown in him.