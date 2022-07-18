Player of the Week

Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso named Week 21 Continental Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Step on down, Emanuel Reynoso.

Following a two-goal performance in their 2-0 win over D.C. United Saturday night, Minnesota United FC’s star midfielder has won MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 21 of the 2022 campaign.

Reynoso’s brace was his third in five games, with both goals coming off assists from striker Luis Amarilla to sink the Black-and-Red at Allianz Field. Check out the “smarter choice” highlight reel below as those two Designated Players linked up:

Reynoso, 25, is one of five players in MLS to have at least nine goals and five assists this season. Additionally, his 54 key passes rank second in the league, behind only New England Revolution maestro Carles Gil (67).

Reynoso is the second Minnesota player to win MLS Player of the Week honors this season, joining fellow 2022 MLS All-Star and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Week 3). This is the first time Reynoso has been named MLS Player of the Week since joining MNUFC from Argentina’s Boca Juniors in September 2020. He’s the sixth different Loon in club history to earn the honor.

Minnesota will look to extend their five-game unbeaten run (4W-0L-1D) when traveling to face Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). Reynoso has provided a goal or an assist on eight of Minnesota’s 12 goals during their current stretch that’s pushed them to fourth in the Western Conference standings.

The MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

