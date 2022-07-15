Report: Jesse Lingard "in talks" with Rooney's DC United after Manchester United exit

England national team and former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard is in talks with D.C. United about a move to the capital city club, according to The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer.

He’s currently a free agent and played alongside Rooney at Manchester United, giving the duo an immediate understanding and familiarity.

Lingard, eyeing a place in England’s Qatar 2022 World Cup squad, may fill one of D.C.’s two open Designated Player spots alongside Greek international and 2022 MLS All-Star forward Taxi Fountas .

The links come two days after Wayne Rooney was unveiled as the Black-and-Red’s new head coach , with president of soccer operations and sporting director Dave Kasper acknowledging “we need some help” at the 36-year-old’s introductory press conference.

Just last week, an ESPN report said Lingard was exploring an MLS move that could have “ground-breaking” potential. All the while, Premier League sides remain interested in the 29-year-old given his success while on loan at West Ham United and 35 goals in 232 Manchester United appearances.

Lingard has six goals in 32 caps for England, who were drawn into Group B at the World Cup alongside the United States. He last featured in an October 2021 World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

D.C. United, through 18 of 34 regular-season matches, sit bottom of the league and Eastern Conference tables (5W-10L-3D record; 18 points). Rooney was officially hired on Tuesday, but his coaching debut awaits a work visa approval.