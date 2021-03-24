Each MLS team's breakout player candidate — and when to watch them

But it's a fun thought exercise to look at each team's roster and try to pick some hidden gems. So let's throw some darts.

I have no real idea of which players are going to get the call and answer the bell, especially since this transfer window isn't closed yet, and then there's another, entire transfer window open in the middle of the MLS season. A lot of things can and will change.

The 2021 schedule has been released and, while it's not as compressed as what we saw last year, it is nonetheless heavy on the back-end with a lot of three-game weeks for literally every team. That means we're once again going to see lots of squad rotation, and lots of players who otherwise wouldn't be getting many minutes actually earning tons of them, and hopefully thriving.

One of the effects of 2020's compressed schedule was that managers had to go further down their benches to find players who could contribute in the midst of heavy squad rotation. One of the silver linings to come of that was the number of players who, instead of crumbling, thrived with those increased minutes.

When to focus on him: From matchday 1. The 'Caps open the season with a rivalry game on Sunday, April 18th at the Portland Timbers (10 pm ET | ESPN+ in the US, TSN in Canada) -- who will already have a few CCL reps under their belt, and possess one of the league's more terrifying attacks. Godoy's going to have to put in a Team of the Week performance.

If the 'Caps improve in 2021 (and I think they're likely to), Godoy will be at the heart of it. He'll almost certainly be an every-game starter, and given the upgrades and increased stability and talent around him, it seems like the stage is set for him to attract notice outside of his home market and maybe earn some regard as one of the league's better overall center backs.

Godoy, a 27-year-old Argentine, is entering his third year with the Whitecaps and has been pretty easily their best center back over the past two. That's not the highest bar in the world -- Vancouver have struggled, to put it politely, defensively -- but it's a starting point.

When to focus on him: The Gold Cup ends on August 1. The third round of Concacaf's World Cup qualifying odyssey starts sometime in early September (the dates aren't set yet). Toronto play seven games in August, and all seven are against Eastern Conference teams. The last of those games is a Rivalry Week matchup against CF Montreal on August 27 (7:30 pm ET | ESPN+ in the US; TSN & TVAS in Canada), and this whole stretch is going to be Fraser's chance to earn a regular spot for club and country.

Fraser's natural home is probably as a d-mid, though we've also seen him as more of a No. 8 and as a center back. While I think he's useful in central midfield, I think his long-term upside as a ball-playing center back is pretty damn high. I'd love to see him get a run of games there, and if he does it's not too difficult imagining him just earning the spot outright.

There are no perfect candidates on this team given they appear to have locked-in starters at almost every position. This is where Fraser's ability to play multiple positions can potentially give him a leg up.

"I really think that he’s going to impress some people in a different way coming into this season." @SportingKC head coach Peter Vermes believes Gianluca Busio is ready to prove he's the real deal: https://t.co/UV0sqHVEkP pic.twitter.com/dv6O49CTPd

This is the kind of game that Brenden Aaronson used to break out two years ago, and now, presumably, it's Busio's turn.

When to focus on him: Sporting take on LAFC on June 26 (5 pm ET | ESPN & ESPN Deportes). It's a big game against one of the best teams in the league, which means it's a big stage for a big talent.

We've all been waiting on this for a while. Kansas City moved on from the previous No. 10, and while Busio's not precisely guaranteed a starting job in central midfield, it sure seems like Vermes is giving the kid every chance to earn one.

When to focus on him: We'll know what the team's shape is by Week 4, probably, but keep an eye on the stretch from August 15 to August 29 when they play four games in 14 days, particularly noting the Cascadia Cup match against Portland on the 29th (10:30 pm ET; ESPN & ESPN Deportes). That's right after the summer transfer window opens, and we all know how much the Sounders love to do business in the summer.

I like the 4-2-2-2 idea the best, since playing that shape would allow Nicolas Lodeiro to play his Uruguay role (he's almost always been an inverted, playmaking right winger for his national team), while allowing Rowe to play what I suspect is his own best role mirroring Lodeiro. This would also allow Schmetzer to get both Raul Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero onto the field together, which is something he's strongly hinted at this month.

It's kind of weird to include a guy who's been in the league for a decade and has multiple US caps, but Rowe's really never quite lived up to his talent for one reason or another. He's now getting a fresh start with a Seattle team that's a man short thanks to the Jordan Morris injury, and that gives Rowe an obvious opportunity to step into bigger minutes for a contender.

The hope is that they'll be playing to solidify that status when they head to LAFC on October 16 (3:30 pm ET; Univision & TUDN). This isn't a real rivalry yet, but these teams have managed to put together some spicy meetings over the past two years and if they're playing each other late in the season with more than just three points on the line ... well, it could become a rivalry real quick.

When to focus on him: This isn't just year three for Lopez, it's year three for Almeyda as well. And while the Quakes were better than expected in year one and improved in year two, the goal isn't just "improvement." The goal is to be one of the league's elite teams.

Now 21, Lopez has more than 30 MLS appearances as well as a handful of caps with the full Peruvian national team under his belt. He was a true attacking weapon down the stretch for the Earthquakes in year two, and is a good bet to level up in year three.

Lopez is a case study in "give young players time to get used to MLS." He was awful in 2019, and very not good to start 2020. But as the then-20-year-old got more reps, he got more comfortable with the speed of the game and the scope of his defensive responsibilities as a left back in Matias Almeyda's system, and subsequently became more effective on both sides of the ball.

The hope is that he'll have used his opportunity with the US U-23s this month to get a reboot. Ochoa was brilliant in the group-stage opener, a 1-0 win over Costa Rica:

It didn't happen that way. Ochoa played just once for RSL last year -- the final game of the season, a 2-0 loss to Sporting in which he should've done better on both goals -- and seemed to have stalled out.

In 2019 the then-18-year-old backstopped the US U-20s to the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals, and then backstopped Real Monarchs to the USL title. There was good reason to think that with Nick Rimando retiring after that season, that 2020 would be Ochoa's time to break out.

When to focus on him: RSL's always hanging around for the stretch run, and always need to lean on their 'keeper for a miracle performance or two. In this case the final month of the season, which kicks off with a trip to Austin FC on October 2 (3:30 pm ET | UniMas & TUDN) is obviously going to be make-or-break time.

He's still got to come back after the tournament and win the starting job for his club, but I don't think there's any doubt he has the talent to do so.

When to focus on him: Early in the season as the Timbers are juggling both the Concacaf Champions League and the regular season schedule, and before DP center forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda returns from his ACL injury. Portland host Seattle on May 9 (3 pm ET | ABC). Will Ebobisse or Felipe Mora start at center forward?

The closest I can come to ideating a potential breakout candidate is if Jeremy Ebobisse gets a run of games a center forward and somehow convinces Giovanni Savarese that yes, he actually is a No. 9. But it really seems like that ship has sailed.

Precisely nobody saw it coming with Eryk Williamson last year. In part that's because Portland have historically been so reluctant to funnel young players up into major first-team roles, and in part that's because the Timbers are stacked with written-in-pen starters at almost every position. Such is the case again this season. That includes both fullback slots, which are manned by newcomers are aren't eligible for "breakout" status.

Fontana's not yet much of a playmaker, but he's a natural-born goalscorer, and showed it in some big moments for Philly last year:

It looks like Fontana is going to inherit Aaronson's role, and it looks like he's attracted some interest from at least one Italian side as per The Philadelphia Inquirer . That sure seems like a nice start to what is obviously going to be a big year for the 21-year-old.

When to focus on him: From matchday 1 onward, obviously. The Union travel to the Columbus Crew on Sunday, April 18 (5:30 pm ET | FS1 & Fox Deportes in the US, TSN in Canada) as the Supporters' Shield holders face off against the MLS Cup winners. Seems like a good time to make a statement.

There's the potential for lots of moments like those. If he puts the ball in the net, people will notice.

This year they should be two of the top four teams in the East, and we'll get to see a real rivalry game when the Lions host the Five Stripes on Saturday, April 17 (3 pm ET | UniMas & TUDN in the US; DAZN in Canada).

When to focus on him: Matchday 1! Orlando City and Atlanta United supposedly have a rivalry -- the fans clearly hate each other and Josef Martinez has had some Instagram fun in the past -- but they've never been good at the same time. Either Orlando was a disaster (2017-2019) or Atlanta was (2020).

If he does suddenly develop that skill, then Orlando City will have A) one of the very best right backs in MLS, and B) another guy generating multi-million-dollar overseas interest.

The obvious final step for Ruan is generating more end product. He has nine assists in about 3700 regular season minutes over the past two years, which is very respectable for a fullback. But given the positions he's able to get into, he could just as easily have 19 if he was able to be more precise with the final ball.

Not so for their starting right back, Ruan, who is one of the fastest human beings I have ever seen in any sport outside of Olympic sprinting. This dude has Marvell Wynne-style top-end speed, but gets to that top end much quicker than Wynne did. And Oscar Pareja did a wonderful job of weaponizing it for the Lions last year.

If Joao Moutinho was healthy he'd be the obvious choice, though you could argue that he actually broke out last year. But he's not, and given the severity of his injury, this entire season seems like something of a question mark for Orlando 's starting left back.

When to focus on him: We'll have an idea of the pecking order in Harrison by Week 2. RBNY travel to Carson to face the LA Galaxy on April 25 (5:30 pm ET | FS1 & FOX Deportes).

The talk out of RBNY camp is that roles and responsibilities are clearer and more defined under new head coach Gerhard Struber. I think that'll help Casseres, and it wouldn't be at all shocking to see something like a top 3 finish in 22 Under 22 and a big European move (though probably not to RB Leipzig) next winter.

That's not to say he hasn't been good -- you could argue that for the past two years he's been one of the Red Bulls ' better players, though as much more of a box-to-box No. 8 than an Adams-esque No. 6. But as good as he's been, I'd certainly say that he's never come close to "breaking out" given his talent.

Casseres arrived in 2018 as an 18-year-old central midfielder with bags of potential, and perhaps a chance to be the heir to Tyler Adams. This is the beginning of his fourth season in Harrison, and Casseres, who is now 21, is still much more potential than production.

Thankfully, we're in the nascent stages of an analytics revolution and the advanced analytics we have all love the big No. 8:

I don't think people realize how good Parks has been over the past two years for one of the best teams in the league. Maybe it's because he doesn't make a ton of highlight plays and doesn't end up in the boxscore a ton, but man ... at some point we've got to be able to look beyond that.

Keaton Parks was the best player on the pitch for #NYCFC . He finished with the team lead in g+ above average (0.40), xG (1.31), & xG+xA (1.52). Combined nicely on the right with GMS & hopefully cemented his role as the most forward CM. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/9yK6TmguHH

When to focus on him: Whenever NYCFC play -- dude's a starter every single game. But they clearly need somebody to step up and win them a few big games throughout the year in order to get over the top and actually win a trophy or two. That means there are tons of dates to circle, but I'll zero in on the final Hudson River Derby of the season on October 17 against the Red Bulls (1 pm ET | ESPN & ESPN Deportes).

Parks does two things exceptionally well: receive the ball under pressure without turning it over, and advance the ball upfield into super useful positions. And he does all of that while being very easy on the eye -- few players in the league are smoother, or make the game look easier.

But the biggest test is obviously the one against the team that knocked them out of last year's playoffs. New England head to Columbus for the brand new Crew Stadium opener on July 3 (5 pm ET | ESPN & ESPN Deportes). It's a litmus test nor just for Jones, but for the whole team.

When to focus on him: Will he actually win the job? I think we'll know that early in the year, before the games start coming too fast.

This is good -- competition for spots is the hallmark of a good team, and iron sharpens iron. Jones has a chance to come out of this not only as the starting RB, but as a significant player in New England's push for silverware.

It's not guaranteed he'll win it. Brandon Bye had some very good moments there last year and is a superb crosser of the ball, and Tajon Buchanan was a an overlapping force as an emergency RB in the playoffs (though Bruce Arena has sworn Buchanan's going to be a winger this season). There is also veteran A.J. DeLaGarza to consider.

Jones came into the league out of the 2019 SuperDraft as a winger, but almost instantly was converted to fullback. Out of necessity he's played primarily as a left back over the past two years, but I suspect New England 's offseason signing of Christian Mafla -- a true left back -- means Jones is going to be thrown into the fight for the starting RB job.

When to focus on him: The lead-up to the Gold Cup will be huge for Johnston, who's competing with a bunch of other talented and mostly young Canadian right backs. The home game against Austin FC on May 23 (9 pm ET | FS1 & FOX Deportes) seems like a particularly good test.

John Herdman noticed, at least. Johnston just got called into the Canadian national team camp, and is looking for his first cap at any level.

It took him four games to win the starting job at right back, and he kept it for the entire rest of the year, which included the deepest playoff run for an expansion team since the 1998 Chicago Fire won the whole thing. Johnston was mostly mistake free, but added a ton of value with his ability to simply and efficiently distribute the ball and get his team out of trouble.

While left back Daniel Lovitz was a known and largely appreciated quantity, Johnston was not. He was a mid-first round draft pick, and considered something of a 'tweener -- not skillful enough for central midfield and not athletic enough for fullback.

He was also overshadowed by his partner, Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman , and to a lesser extent by the veteran d-mid partnership of Dax McCarty and Anibal Godoy in front of him. And together, the four of them almost completely overshadowed the fullbacks.

Know who the breakout player was for Nashville last year? Center back Dave Romney . He went from a rotation piece (at best) with a disastrous LA Galaxy defense to an every-game starter -- and an above average one, it should be said -- for one of the best defenses in the league. He was really, really good.

When to focus on him: As with Johnston, the lead-up to the Gold Cup will be huge for Miller, but arguably the month after it will be even bigger. Montreal run a gauntlet, with the obvious highlight being the game against Toronto August 27 (7:30 pm ET | TSN & TVAS).

But left center back in a back five seems to fit his skillset, both technically and athletically. It could end up working out really well for him and for Montreal -- and for Canada, who are short of central defenders.

What job will it be, exactly? My hope for Montreal's sake and for Miller's is that Wilfried Nancy goes with the same sort of five-man backline that Thierry Henry seemed prefer. Miller was miscast as a left back for his two years in Orlando, and I think there are genuine questions to play as a center back in a back four.

You don't pay $225k of allocation money for a young defender you intend to sit. Even in the midst of yet another offseason of upheaval in Montreal , one thing I'm pretty sure of is that Miller is going to get plenty of chances to get out there and win the job.

You know about the goals, but it's the other stuff that's been even more eye-catching:

I did not have to dig too deep to come up with this name. Dotson's in the midst of working his way into the consciousness of the USMNT fanbase, and has probably been the best field player for the US through two games of Olympic qualifying.

When to focus on him: We could get a feel for how much of his expanded skillset will be on display as soon as matchday 1. Minnesota travel to Seattle to face the Sounders in a rematch of last year's Western Conference final on April 16 (9:30 pm ET | FS1 and Fox Deportes in the US; DAZN in Canada).

We haven't seen a ton of that from him in his various roles with Minnesota . He's mostly been used as a destroyer (sometimes advanced, more often deeper) or fullback depth. But there are clearly other layers to his game.

Dotson, for the US U23s, has been something of a problem-solver in midfield both with his defense (no surprise there), as well as his intelligence and assuredness in possession. Dude finds the ball and then can do really, really good stuff with it.

Breakout Candidate: Robbie Robinson

There's no great candidate here, and it feels like something of a cheat to pick last year's top overall SuperDraft pick as the breakout candidate. Guys who go first are supposed to be good by year two. If that's what happens with Robinson he hasn't really "broken out," he's just lived up to expectations.

Still, it's worth noting two things here. One is that new manager Phil Neville has repeatedly namechecked Robinson as a top young talent in preseason, and two is that Miami have taken an absolute beating over the past eight months or so for selecting Robinson over Daryl Dike, who dropped all the way to the fifth slot. It seems to me that there has to be at least a little bit of pressure to play Robinson and show that last year's decision, in the long-term, was not as disastrous as it seems right now.

And then there's the other thing: Robinson actually is really, really good. He shouldn't have gone over Dike (I will never fully understand that pick), but in most years he'd absolutely be worth the top spot. I mean, the Chilean federation is monitoring him -- he's not on their radar by accident. He's there because, unless his team is completely broken, he puts the ball into the back of the net.

That, obviously, is a pretty big "unless."