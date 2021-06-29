Dream team: Fantasy booking the MLS All-Stars Skills Challenge

To represent the fresh blood, I'll go with New York Red Bulls rising star Caden Clark. Thus far this season, the 18-year-old (who is no stranger to long-range blasts) has put eight of his 10 shots on frame, and half of those in the net. Besides, he'll head off to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig at season's end, so we may as well utilize the kid's top-notch targeting system while we still can.