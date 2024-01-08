DP targets? Potential winter 2024 transfers for MLS teams

Now, where clubs undoubtedly have long, detailed lists filled with DP targets that have been built up over time, I have access to the internet and a passion for offseason speculation. But I’m nonetheless playing matchmaker for a handful of MLS clubs that are likely in the market for stars during this winter transfer window.

With precious little time between now and the 2024 regular season starting, expect some high-priced Designated Player deals to soon get over the line.

Gabriel Pec, Winger - Vasco da Gama (Brazil)

I’m starting with a softball for one of the Galaxy’s two open DP spots, mostly because this deal is reportedly sprinting over the line as you’re reading this.

Still, signing Gabriel Pec looks like an excellent piece of business from Will Kuntz and LA’s front office. At just 22, Pec put up some lovely numbers in Brazil’s Série A last year for Vasco da Gama, scoring eight goals and adding four assists in 2,600 minutes. Toss in his spot in the 86th percentile in non-penalty expected goals per 90 among his positional peers in “Next 14” leagues (basically, the best leagues outside of Europe’s Big 5, as defined by FBref) and you’ve got a stew cooking.

Legitimately and sustainably producing as a young winger is rare, but Pec has shown an ability to do just that. With good speed and a great left foot, it’s easy to get excited about his fit with the Galaxy alongside Riqui Puig.