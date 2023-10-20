Decision Day: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

The Sounders are fighting to finish as high as second in the Western Conference, which would be an impressive feat given their rocky summer (three league wins from June through August). St. Louis are already locked into the West's No. 1 seed, but a win would etch their names into history books as MLS' best-ever expansion club (by most points earned). They enter on 56, whereas LAFC's 2018 squad had 57.