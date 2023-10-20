Decision Day: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Decision Day is here.
After nearly eight months of regular-season play – with countless golazos, comebacks and dramatic match-winners – teams have one last chance to punch their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs ticket. Seeding and home-field advantage are on the line as well.
It all goes down in two seven-match bursts on Saturday: 6 pm ET for the Eastern Conference matches, 9 pm ET for the Western Conference. The only team not playing? D.C. United, but they're already eliminated from postseason contention.
To catch all the action at once, tune into the MLS 360 whip-around show for live look-ins, analysis and goal-by-goal standings updates. MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up have your pre- and post-match analysis.
Watch guide:
- Apple TV - Free = games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass = MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Rematch, anyone? These two clubs just faced off in a Wednesday makeup game, which ended in a 2-2 draw. As with the midweek match, Charlotte are fighting for their playoff lives, while Miami have already been eliminated. Charlotte must win and get favorable results in at least two other Eastern Conference matches to go through.
FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United
FC Cincinnati may have the Supporters' Shield (and MLS Cup hosting pole position) wrapped up, but they can still earn a place in the MLS record books on Saturday. A win would leave them tied for the most home points in a single season with 43 (New York Red Bulls, 2018).
Columbus Crew vs. CF Montréal
Wilfried Nancy's current team (Columbus Crew) takes on his former team (CF Montréal) in a match with massive playoff implications. A win guarantees Montréal a playoff spot, ditto for Columbus with a top-four finish.
New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls
Nashville, while able to jump a few places in the standings, won't have home-field advantage for Round One no matter what, so the headline here belongs to the Red Bulls. A win gives RBNY a solid chance at the playoffs, which, if reached, would set a new record for the longest postseason streak in MLS history (14 years).
New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union
At one point in 2023, this matchup would've looked like a possible Eastern Conference Final preview. But down the stretch, both teams hit rocky patches off the field (coaching change for New England, contract disputes for Philadelphia) that have possibly contributed to so-so on-field results of late.
Either team could finish as high as third in the East; either team could miss out on a top-four spot.
Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC
The only Decision Day matchup where both teams are already locked into their final position in the standings (15th for Toronto, second for Orlando). But there's still intrigue as John Herdman leads TFC and those like goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, winger Facundo Torres and striker Duncan McGuire return from international duty for the Lions.
Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake are playing for a potential top-four spot in the Western Conference. If they earn that, and if DP striker Cristian Arango (hamstring) gets healthy before Round One, it'd be a massive boost for the Claret-and-Cobalt.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC
The second Decision Day tilt where both teams could either make or miss the playoffs, the Midwestern matchup dubbed as "The Nicest Rivalry in Sports" should be anything but. Even a win might not be enough as SKC's Alan Pulido and Minnesota's Emanuel Reynoso attempt to play the hero.
LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas
Dallas have sleepwalked through the final part of the season (seven draws in eight matches) to find themselves on the bubble come Decision Day. They still control their own destiny, but anything other than a win at LA (who haven't lost at home since late May) puts their fate in the hands of other results.
Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Portland's turnaround after parting ways with Gio Saverese and promoting Miles Joseph to interim manager has been one of the stories down the stretch, but the job's not finished in Stumptown: The Timbers need a home win to control their own destiny. Houston are fighting for a top-four spot, so expect a hard-fought match from whistle to whistle.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC
Similar to Dallas, a lackluster second half of the season has left San Jose in a position where they need a win to guarantee a playoff spot. Like several others, the Earthquakes could finish as high as seventh (and thus avoid the Wild Card round) or miss out on the postseason altogether.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
The Sounders are fighting to finish as high as second in the Western Conference, which would be an impressive feat given their rocky summer (three league wins from June through August). St. Louis are already locked into the West's No. 1 seed, but a win would etch their names into history books as MLS' best-ever expansion club (by most points earned). They enter on 56, whereas LAFC's 2018 squad had 57.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LAFC
LAFC are guaranteed a top-four spot, and now fight to finish second in the West despite some serious summer doldrums. Dénis Bouanga (19 goals) can also lock up the Golden Boot presented by Audi, which would be the third time in five years a Black & Gold player has won after Diego Rossi (2020) and Carlos Vela (2019) earned the goalscoring honor.
One interesting twist: This could be a Round One Best-of-3 series preview if results fall the Whitecaps' way, giving extra motivation to their one-two punch of Ryan Gauld and Brian White.