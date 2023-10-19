Decision Day: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

On Decision Day, the final matchday of the 2023 MLS regular season, the following is up for grabs:
- 5 spots in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs – two in the Eastern Conference, three in the Western Conference
- 4 top-four seeds in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs – two in the Eastern Conference, two in the Western Conference
Montréal will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs (Eastern Conference) if:
- Montréal win at Columbus or…
- Chicago lose/draw at New York City AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. Miami or…
- Chicago lose/draw at New York City AND New York lose/draw at Nashville or…
- Charlotte lose/draw vs. Miami AND New York lose/draw at Nashville
New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs (Eastern Conference) if:
- New York win at Nashville AND Montréal lose/draw at Columbus or…
- New York win at Nashville AND Chicago lose/draw at New York City or…
- New York win at Nashville AND New York advantage in tiebreakers over Chicago or…
- New York draw at Nashville AND Chicago lose/draw at New York City AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. Miami
Chicago will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs (Eastern Conference) if:
- Chicago win at New York City AND Montréal lose/draw at Columbus or…
- Chicago win at New York City AND New York lose/draw at Nashville or…
- Chicago win at New York City AND Chicago advantage in tiebreakers over New York or…
- Chicago draw at New York City AND New York lose at Nashville AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. Miami
Charlotte will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs (Eastern Conference) if:
- Charlotte win vs. Miami AND Montréal lose/draw at Columbus AND Chicago lose/draw at New York City or…
- Charlotte win vs. Miami AND Montréal lose/draw at Columbus AND New York lose/draw at Nashville or…
- Charlotte win vs. Miami AND Chicago lose/draw at New York City AND New York lose/draw at Nashville
New York City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs (Eastern Conference) if:
- New York City win vs. Chicago AND New York lose at Nashville AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. Miami
Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs (Western Conference) if:
- Portland win vs. Houston or…
- Portland draw vs. Houston AND San Jose draw vs. Austin or…
- Portland draw vs. Houston AND Dallas draw at LA or…
- San Jose lose vs. Austin or…
- Dallas lose at LA or…
- Kansas City draw vs. Minnesota
Dallas will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs (Western Conference) if:
- Dallas win at LA or…
- Dallas draw at LA AND Portland lose vs. Houston or…
- Dallas draw at LA AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin or…
- San Jose lose vs. Austin AND Dallas advantage in tiebreakers over San Jose or…
- Kansas City draw vs. Minnesota
San Jose will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs (Western Conference) if:
- San Jose win vs. Austin or…
- San Jose draw vs. Austin AND Portland lose vs. Houston or…
- San Jose draw vs. Austin AND Dallas lose at LA or…
- Dallas lose at LA AND San Jose advantage in tiebreakers over Dallas or…
- Kansas City draw vs. Minnesota
Kansas City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs (Western Conference) if:
- Kansas City win vs. Minnesota AND Portland lose/draw vs. Houston or…
- Kansas City win vs. Minnesota AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin or…
- Kansas City win vs. Minnesota AND Dallas lose/draw at LA
Minnesota will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs (Western Conference) if:
- Minnesota win at Kansas City AND Portland lose/draw vs. Houston or…
- Minnesota win at Kansas City AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin or…
- Minnesota win at Kansas City AND Dallas lose/draw at LA
Philadelphia will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference if:
- Philadelphia win/draw at New England or…
- Columbus lose vs. Montréal or…
- Philadelphia lose by two or fewer goals at New England
Columbus will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference if:
- Columbus win/draw vs. Montréal or…
- New England lose/draw vs. Philadelphia
New England will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference if:
- New England win vs. Philadelphia AND Columbus lose vs. Montréal or…
- New England win by three or more goals vs. Philadelphia or…
- New England win vs. Philadelphia AND Columbus draw vs. Montréal AND New England advantage in tiebreakers over Columbus
Seattle will clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference if:
- Seattle win/draw at St. Louis or…
- Houston lose/draw at Portland AND Salt Lake lose/draw at Colorado or…
- Houston lose/draw at Portland AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. LAFC or…
- Vancouver lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose/draw at Colorado
Houston will clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference if:
- Houston win at Portland or…
- Houston draw at Portland AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose/draw at Colorado or…
- Vancouver lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose at Colorado or…
- Vancouver lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake draw at Colorado AND Houston advantage in tiebreakers over Salt Lake
Salt Lake will clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference if:
- Salt Lake win at Colorado AND Seattle lose at St. Louis or…
- Salt Lake win at Colorado AND Houston lose/draw at Portland or…
- Salt Lake draw at Colorado AND Houston lose at Portland AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake advantage in tiebreakers over Houston
Vancouver will clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference if:
- Vancouver win vs. LAFC AND Seattle lose at St. Louis AND Houston lose/draw at Portland or…
- Vancouver win vs. LAFC AND Seattle lose at St. Louis AND Salt Lake lose/draw at Colorado or…
- Vancouver win vs. LAFC AND Houston lose/draw at Portland AND Salt Lake lose/draw at Colorado