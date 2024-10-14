Playoff Scenarios

Decision Day scenarios: Who can clinch playoffs?

It all comes down to this. This Saturday during Decision Day:

  • Four teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
  • Two teams can earn the Western Conference No. 1 seed
  • Two teams can clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
D.C. United logo
D.C. United

D.C. will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. D.C. win/draw vs. Charlotte or...
  2. Montréal lose vs. New York City AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND D.C. own tiebreaker advantage over Montréal or...
  3. Montréal lose vs. New York City AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando AND D.C. own tiebreaker advantage over Montréal or...
  4. Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal

Montréal will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Montréal win/draw vs. New York City or...
  2. D.C. lose vs. Charlotte AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal own tiebreaker advantage over D.C. or...
  3. D.C. lose vs. Charlotte AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando AND Montréal own tiebreaker advantage over Atlanta or...
  4. Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal lose vs. New York City AND D.C. lose vs. Charlotte or...
  2. Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal lose vs. New York City AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando or...
  3. Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal lose vs. New York City AND Philadelphia own tiebreaker advantage over Atlanta or...
  4. Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND D.C. lose vs. Charlotte AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando or...
  5. Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND D.C. lose vs. Charlotte AND Philadelphia own tiebreaker advantage over Atlanta
Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Atlanta will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Atlanta win at Orlando AND Montréal lose vs. New York City AND D.C. lose vs. Charlotte or...
  2. Atlanta win at Orlando AND Montréal lose vs. New York City AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati or...
  3. Atlanta win at Orlando AND Montréal lose vs. New York City AND Atlanta own tiebreaker advantage over Philadelphia or...
  4. Atlanta win at Orlando AND D.C. lose vs. Charlotte AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati or...
  5. Atlanta win at Orlando AND D.C. lose vs. Charlotte AND Atlanta own tiebreaker advantage over Philadelphia
Western Conference: No. 1 seed
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

LA will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with:

  1. LA win/draw at Houston or...
  2. LAFC lose/draw vs. San Jose or...
  3. LA own tiebreaker advantage over LAFC
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with:

  1. LAFC win vs. San Jose AND LA lose at Houston AND LAFC own tiebreaker advantage over LA
Home-Field Advantage
Orlando City logo
Orlando City

Orlando will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Orlando win vs. Atlanta or...
  2. New York City lose/draw at Montréal or...
  3. Orlando draw vs. Atlanta AND Orlando own tiebreaker advantage over New York City
New York City FC logo
New York City FC

New York City will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. New York City win at Montréal AND Orlando lose vs. Atlanta or...
  2. New York City win at Montréal AND Orlando draw vs. Atlanta AND New York City own tiebreaker advantage over Orlando
