Decision Day scenarios: Who can clinch playoffs?

It all comes down to this. This Saturday during Decision Day:
- Four teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
- Two teams can earn the Western Conference No. 1 seed
- Two teams can clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
D.C. will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- D.C. win/draw vs. Charlotte or...
- Montréal lose vs. New York City AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND D.C. own tiebreaker advantage over Montréal or...
- Montréal lose vs. New York City AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando AND D.C. own tiebreaker advantage over Montréal or...
- Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando
Montréal will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Montréal win/draw vs. New York City or...
- D.C. lose vs. Charlotte AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal own tiebreaker advantage over D.C. or...
- D.C. lose vs. Charlotte AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando AND Montréal own tiebreaker advantage over Atlanta or...
- Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando
Philadelphia will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal lose vs. New York City AND D.C. lose vs. Charlotte or...
- Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal lose vs. New York City AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando or...
- Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal lose vs. New York City AND Philadelphia own tiebreaker advantage over Atlanta or...
- Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND D.C. lose vs. Charlotte AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando or...
- Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND D.C. lose vs. Charlotte AND Philadelphia own tiebreaker advantage over Atlanta
Atlanta will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Atlanta win at Orlando AND Montréal lose vs. New York City AND D.C. lose vs. Charlotte or...
- Atlanta win at Orlando AND Montréal lose vs. New York City AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati or...
- Atlanta win at Orlando AND Montréal lose vs. New York City AND Atlanta own tiebreaker advantage over Philadelphia or...
- Atlanta win at Orlando AND D.C. lose vs. Charlotte AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati or...
- Atlanta win at Orlando AND D.C. lose vs. Charlotte AND Atlanta own tiebreaker advantage over Philadelphia
Western Conference: No. 1 seed
LA will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with:
- LA win/draw at Houston or...
- LAFC lose/draw vs. San Jose or...
- LA own tiebreaker advantage over LAFC
LAFC will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with:
- LAFC win vs. San Jose AND LA lose at Houston AND LAFC own tiebreaker advantage over LA
Home-Field Advantage
Orlando will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Orlando win vs. Atlanta or...
- New York City lose/draw at Montréal or...
- Orlando draw vs. Atlanta AND Orlando own tiebreaker advantage over New York City
New York City will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- New York City win at Montréal AND Orlando lose vs. Atlanta or...
- New York City win at Montréal AND Orlando draw vs. Atlanta AND New York City own tiebreaker advantage over Orlando