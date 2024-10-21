DC United: What we learned from their 2024 season

A new front office, a new coach, a new game model, a new era. The same old spot outside of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs looking in.

It is impossible to overstate how irreplaceable he was for this team. They would’ve been nowhere without him.

The Black-and-Red’s most frequent pass into the final third? Goalkeeper Alex Bono punting to Benteke. That was actually their sixth-most frequent passing combo overall! As a result, Bono led the league – by a mile – in long balls attempted. And long balls completed. And long ball completion percentage.

And for three, Benteke was more integral to how D.C. played – to their entire gameplan – than any other player in the league, because the entire gameplan was “launch the ball at Christian’s head and play for the knockdown.”

For one, he won the Golden Boot presented by Audi with 23 goals, which was 17 more than anybody else in the squad. For two, he added seven assists, which is a very solid number for a pure No. 9.

If D.C. had held serve on Decision Day, or if Duncan McGuire ’s goal hadn’t been ruled off for a handball down in Orlando , they would be in the Eastern Conference Wild Card game. And I swear to you if that had happened, Christian Benteke would’ve had a legitimate case for winning the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

D.C. ended up as a bottom-five team in the Eastern Conference in expected goals allowed, at 51.6. On actual goals allowed they were second-worst in the conference, with 70.

Head coach Troy Lesesne, who was hired by new CSO Ally Mackay in the offseason, predictably installed his version of the high-octane, Energy Drink Soccer game model that, for more than a decade, has defined the Red Bull organization from whence he came. And I don’t think the process was bad – D.C. were pretty clearly a better team than they’d been in 2023 despite finishing with the exact same points total (40).

There’s some talent in this group – I’m still very high on Ku-DiPietro and Akinmboni in particular. But this wasn’t a great year for the kids.

Matai Akinmboni was a bit out of his depth whenever he got on the field.

Gabriel Pirani had a little bump at the end of the season, but was mostly anonymous.

Christian Benteke (FWD): It’s probably not wise to expect him to shoulder the same workload next year as he hits his mid-30s. But he’s still very obviously the most important piece.

It’s probably not wise to expect him to shoulder the same workload next year as he hits his mid-30s. But he’s still very obviously the most important piece. Aaron Herrera (RB/RWB): Remains one of the best/most underrated in the league at that spot.

Remains one of the best/most underrated in the league at that spot. Jared Stroud (W/AM): A pressing maniac who’s got enough end product to play a role.

A pressing maniac who’s got enough end product to play a role. Matti Peltola (DM/CB): Tough situation for his first year in a new league. Wasn’t bad!

Tough situation for his first year in a new league. Wasn’t bad! Ted Ku-DiPietro (FW/AM): I still think he’s a 12g/7a type of guy, ideally as a second forward with a true No. 10 pulling the strings.

That all adds up to a DP slot and $7.1 million of room in the salary budget. If they decline Herrera’s option as well (which, to be clear, they should not), they get within a whisker of $8 million.

United are set up for a massive, one-window tear-down and rebuild, which is what 2024 was really all about: playing out the string with the guys who’d been around, then clearing the decks to let Mackay go to work building a roster mostly free from the expensive holdovers of the previous regime.

Both Lesesne’s game model and D.C.’s budget, historically speaking, tell me they will not be setting any new records (though it should be mentioned they reportedly spent around $4.5 million for summer arrivals Boris Enow and David Schnegg). But they should have more than enough room to upgrade that central defense and get a true playmaker into the squad.