DC United sign veteran striker Erik Hurtado

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have signed veteran striker Erik Hurtado from USL Championship side San Antonio FC for a $10,000 transfer fee, the club announced Saturday morning.

Hurtado, 32, has joined the Black-and-Red through the 2023 MLS season with an option in 2024.

“We are getting an experienced MLS forward in Erik who will add important depth for us up top,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United’s president of soccer operations, said in a release. “Erik is a great competitor who takes no plays off and we look forward to integrating him with our group.”

Before a brief stint at San Antonio, Hurtado spent 10 seasons in MLS after initially being selected No. 5 (first round) in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He’s scored 22 goals and contributed 11 assists across 154 regular-season games (64 starts) combined at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Sporting Kansas City, CF Montréal and Columbus Crew.

Hurtado, D.C.’s 12th addition this season, adds depth alongside No. 9s Christian Benteke and Nigel Robertha. Benteke is a Designated Player alongside forward Taxi Fountas and Mateusz Klich.

D.C. are in their first full season under head coach Wayne Rooney, chasing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2019 after adding a swath of league veterans during the winter.