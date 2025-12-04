LAFC sign Hugo Lloris to contract extension

LAFC have signed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to a new contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.

"Hugo is a person of exceptional character and quality, on and off the field, and he continues to set the tone in our locker room with his experience, professionalism, and winning mentality. His presence is invaluable as we push for even greater success. We couldn’t be happier that Hugo, Marine, and their family will continue to be a part of LAFC.”

“Hugo has been an incredible leader and standard-bearer for our team since the day he arrived,” said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington. “We’re thrilled to have reached an agreement for him to remain with the club.

With LAFC, the 38-year-old has recorded 33 clean sheets in 91 appearances across all competitions. He served as team captain for the second half of LAFC's 2025 campaign after defender Aaron Long 's season-ending injury.

Lloris originally joined the Black & Gold in December 2023 after spending over a decade with Tottenham Hotspur, where he established himself as one of the English Premier League's best goalkeepers.

🗣️ "It's exactly what I was looking for." Hugo Lloris signs a contract extension with LAFC. pic.twitter.com/5BrTePG7X9

A 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, Lloris has appeared in a record 145 matches for his country and posted 63 international shutouts. With four World Cup appearances, he holds the record for most appearances by a goalkeeper in FIFA World Cup history (20 matches).

Alongside current LAFC teammate and fellow former Tottenham superstar Son Heung-Min, Lloris helped lead Spurs to a runner-up finish in the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.

“I’m pleased to carry on my journey with LAFC,” Lloris said. “From the start, I recognized the ambition of this club and the strong culture among players, staff, and supporters.

"I came here to compete, to keep playing at a high level and help this club fight for titles – and this environment is the right fit for me at this stage of my career. I appreciate the trust LAFC has shown in me, and my family and I have settled well in Los Angeles. I look forward to the season ahead and to continuing to give my best for the club.”

Fueled in part by Son's August arrival, LAFC made it to the Western Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, where they fell to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in penalty kicks.