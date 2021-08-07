DC United's Yordy Reyna wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 17

Reyna’s fine solo effort from the edge of the box in D.C.’s decisive 4-2 win over Columbus Crew took home 36.1 percent of the vote.

The race for second place was a tight one, with Lucas Zelarayan's well-executed volley in the same match claiming 22.3 percent of the vote. That edged Cecilio Dominguez's headed finish in Austin FC's first Copa Tejas, which picked up 21.9 percent of the vote.