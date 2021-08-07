DC United's Yordy Reyna wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 17

What a week it was for Yordy Reyna. The Peruvian forward scored his first MLS brace, his first goals in a D.C. United uniform and captured AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 17 of the 2021 MLS season.
Reyna’s fine solo effort from the edge of the box in D.C.’s decisive 4-2 win over Columbus Crew took home 36.1 percent of the vote.
The race for second place was a tight one, with Lucas Zelarayan's well-executed volley in the same match claiming 22.3 percent of the vote. That edged Cecilio Dominguez's headed finish in Austin FC's first Copa Tejas, which picked up 21.9 percent of the vote.
Efrain Alvarez's tidy left-footed finish inside the far post in the LA Galaxy's 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake rounded out the voting with 19.7 percent.
Watch it again below: