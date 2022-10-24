Matchday

Conference Finals are set: Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

1009 conf finals Matchup

Only four teams remain.

The Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs have reached the Conference Final stage, with both No. 1 seeds – Philadelphia Union (Eastern Conference) and LAFC (Western Conference) – set to host on Oct. 30.

Here’s what awaits in single-elimination matches that’ll decide who reaches MLS Cup on Nov. 5.

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket | MLS Cup hosting scenarios

Eastern Conference

(1) Philadelphia Union vs. (3) New York City FC

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 30 (8 pm ET)
  • Watch: FS1, FOX Deportes in US; TSN 2, TVA Sports in Canada
  • Location: Subaru Park

Philadelphia: The Union overcame the Conference Semifinal bye clubs historically have struggled with, earning a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati behind Leon Flach's goal and Andre Blake's goalkeeping heroics. Philadelphia went undefeated at home this year (12W-0L-5D record) and had both the league's best defense (26 goals against) and goal differential (+46).

New York City: The defending MLS Cup champions have looked comfortable in their playoff path, steamrolling Inter Miami CF 3-0 in Round One before earning a 3-1 win at CF Montréal in the Conference Semifinals. NYCFC have won six straight games since lifting the Campeones Cup over Liga MX's Atlas, and don't appear to be slowing down in spite of some injury concerns.

Season series: Philadelphia won both prior matchups this year, giving head coach Jim Curtin's group some confidence for a rematch of the 2021 Eastern Conference Final. NYCFC won that encounter 2-1, though the hosts were missing 11 players due to the league's health and safety protocols.

  • NYC 0, PHI 2 – March 19 at Yankee Stadium
  • PHI 2, NYC 1 – June 26 at Subaru Park

Related Stories

El Trafico for the ages: LAFC reach "unbelievable" level against LA Galaxy
'Dre Day: Blake's heroics lead Philadelphia Union into Eastern Final
Western Conference

(1) LAFC vs. (2) Austin FC

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 30 (3 pm ET)
  • Watch: ABC, ESPN Deportes in US; TSN 4, TVA Sports in Canada
  • Location: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC: Carrying their second Supporters' Shield title in four years, the Black & Gold won El Trafico's latest thrilling chapter, earning a 3-2 victory over the LA Galaxy in the Conference Semifinals. A brace from Denis Bouanga got them going, then Cristian Arango's 93rd-minute game-winner made the difference – even as Gareth Bale missed out to a leg injury and Carlos Vela was subbed off for muscle cramps.

Austin FC: Josh Wolff’s men had a tough time with Real Salt Lake in Round One, tying 2-2 despite playing a man up for almost 70 minutes of regulation and extra time before winning a penalty shootout. They looked far more comfortable in the Conference Semifinals against Texas rivals FC Dallas as Sebastian Driussi put on another MVP-level performance to secure a 2-1 win.

Season series: Austin swept the season series against LAFC, handing Steve Cherundolo's side two of nine league defeats they suffered in 2022. For the first two-thirds of the season, they were in a neck-and-neck battle for the West's top seed.

  • LAFC 1, ATX 2 – May 18 at Banc of California Stadium
  • ATX 4, LAFC 1 – Aug. 26 at Q2 Stadium
Philadelphia Union New York City FC MLS Cup Playoffs Matchday Los Angeles Football Club

Related Stories

Curtin: Philadelphia Union welcome Conference Final "rematch" with NYCFC
MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?
"Change is inevitable": CF Montréal's record-breaking 2022 opens crossroads
More News
More News
Curtin: Philadelphia Union welcome Conference Final "rematch" with NYCFC

Curtin: Philadelphia Union welcome Conference Final "rematch" with NYCFC
Conference Finals are set: Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

Conference Finals are set: Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?

MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?
"Change is inevitable": CF Montréal's record-breaking 2022 opens crossroads

"Change is inevitable": CF Montréal's record-breaking 2022 opens crossroads
Déjà vu! NYCFC book mouth-watering rematch with Philadelphia Union

Déjà vu! NYCFC book mouth-watering rematch with Philadelphia Union
Your Sunday Kickoff: Montréal or NYCFC? Austin or Dallas? Conference Finals spots on the line
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Montréal or NYCFC? Austin or Dallas? Conference Finals spots on the line
More News
Video
Video
Watch Every Single Goal from the Playoffs Conference Semi Finals!
7:21

Watch Every Single Goal from the Playoffs Conference Semi Finals!
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. FC Dallas | October 23, 2022
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. FC Dallas | October 23, 2022
WATCH: Alan Velasco pulls one back for FC Dallas at Austin FC
0:38

WATCH: Alan Velasco pulls one back for FC Dallas at Austin FC
WATCH: Sebastián Driussi has Austin FC dreaming of Western Conference Final
0:53

WATCH: Sebastián Driussi has Austin FC dreaming of Western Conference Final
More Video
Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.