Conference Finals are set: Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

The Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs have reached the Conference Final stage, with both No. 1 seeds – Philadelphia Union (Eastern Conference) and LAFC (Western Conference) – set to host on Oct. 30.

The Conference Finals are set. Sunday: @LAFC vs. @AustinFC : 3pm ET on ABC @PhilaUnion vs. @NYCFC : 8pm ET on FS1 pic.twitter.com/ymAulnML2k

New York City: The defending MLS Cup champions have looked comfortable in their playoff path, steamrolling Inter Miami CF 3-0 in Round One before earning a 3-1 win at CF Montréal in the Conference Semifinals. NYCFC have won six straight games since lifting the Campeones Cup over Liga MX's Atlas, and don't appear to be slowing down in spite of some injury concerns.

Philadelphia: The Union overcame the Conference Semifinal bye clubs historically have struggled with, earning a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati behind Leon Flach 's goal and Andre Blake 's goalkeeping heroics. Philadelphia went undefeated at home this year (12W-0L-5D record) and had both the league's best defense (26 goals against) and goal differential (+46).

Season series: Philadelphia won both prior matchups this year, giving head coach Jim Curtin's group some confidence for a rematch of the 2021 Eastern Conference Final. NYCFC won that encounter 2-1, though the hosts were missing 11 players due to the league's health and safety protocols.

(1) LAFC vs. (2) Austin FC

When: Sunday, Oct. 30 (3 pm ET)

Sunday, Oct. 30 (3 pm ET) Watch : ABC, ESPN Deportes in US; TSN 4, TVA Sports in Canada

: ABC, ESPN Deportes in US; TSN 4, TVA Sports in Canada Location: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC: Carrying their second Supporters' Shield title in four years, the Black & Gold won El Trafico's latest thrilling chapter, earning a 3-2 victory over the LA Galaxy in the Conference Semifinals. A brace from Denis Bouanga got them going, then Cristian Arango's 93rd-minute game-winner made the difference – even as Gareth Bale missed out to a leg injury and Carlos Vela was subbed off for muscle cramps.

Austin FC: Josh Wolff’s men had a tough time with Real Salt Lake in Round One, tying 2-2 despite playing a man up for almost 70 minutes of regulation and extra time before winning a penalty shootout. They looked far more comfortable in the Conference Semifinals against Texas rivals FC Dallas as Sebastian Driussi put on another MVP-level performance to secure a 2-1 win.

Season series: Austin swept the season series against LAFC, handing Steve Cherundolo's side two of nine league defeats they suffered in 2022. For the first two-thirds of the season, they were in a neck-and-neck battle for the West's top seed.