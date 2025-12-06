MLS Cup 2025 Lineups: Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC have their starting XIs for MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday at Chase Stadium (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
Both teams are looking to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time, capping the league's 30th season with its grandest prize.
4-3-3 formation (left to right)
- F: Mateo Silvetti, Lionel Messi (C), Tadeo Allende
- M: Baltasar Rodríguez, Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul
- D: Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Maxi Falcón, Ian Fray
- GK: Rocco Ríos Novo
Inter Miami have outscored opponents 17-4 during the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Lionel Messi has recorded a playoff-record 13 goal contributions (6g/7a), Tadeo Allende's eight playoff goals are a single postseason record, and Mateo Silvetti has 2g/3a since replacing Luis Suárez in the starting XI.
Spain and FC Barcelona legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are playing their final professional match, having announced their planned retirements during the fall.
4-2-3-1 formation (left to right)
- F: Ali Ahmed, Brian White, Emmanuel Sabbi
- M: Thomas Müller (C), Andrés Cubas, Sebastian Berhalter
- D: Mathías Laborda, Ralph Priso, Tristan Blackmon, Édier Ocampo
- GK: Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver hope to become the first MLS Cup champion to win on the road since New York City FC in 2021.
The Whitecaps are led by German star and Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller, who joined the club in August. He's since produced 9g/4a in 12 games (all competitions) and helped them win the Canadian Championship.
USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and leading scorer Brian White could also leave their mark, while Ryan Gauld is a potential super-sub now that he's back healthy.