MLS Cup 2025 Lineups: Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC have their starting XIs for MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday at Chase Stadium (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

Both teams are looking to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time, capping the league's 30th season with its grandest prize.

Spain and FC Barcelona legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are playing their final professional match, having announced their planned retirements during the fall.

Lionel Messi has recorded a playoff-record 13 goal contributions (6g/7a), Tadeo Allende 's eight playoff goals are a single postseason record, and Mateo Silvetti has 2g/3a since replacing Luis Suárez in the starting XI.

4-2-3-1 formation (left to right)

F: Ali Ahmed, Brian White, Emmanuel Sabbi

Ali Ahmed, Brian White, Emmanuel Sabbi M: Thomas Müller (C), Andrés Cubas, Sebastian Berhalter

Thomas Müller (C), Andrés Cubas, Sebastian Berhalter D: Mathías Laborda, Ralph Priso, Tristan Blackmon, Édier Ocampo

Mathías Laborda, Ralph Priso, Tristan Blackmon, Édier Ocampo GK: Yohei Takaoka

Vancouver hope to become the first MLS Cup champion to win on the road since New York City FC in 2021.

The Whitecaps are led by German star and Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller, who joined the club in August. He's since produced 9g/4a in 12 games (all competitions) and helped them win the Canadian Championship.