Concacaf Champions Cup 2026: Which teams have qualified?

Up to 10 MLS clubs will compete in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, the 27-team continental tournament that occurs from February through May 2026.
The winner secures a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
MLS qualifiers: 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Inter Miami CF - Leagues Cup runner-up
- LA Galaxy - Leagues Cup third place
- Seattle Sounders FC - Leagues Cup champion^
NOTE: Seattle qualify directly to the Round of 16 as Leagues Cup 2025 winners.
The remaining slots can be earned through MLS (5), US Open Cup (1) and the Canadian Championship (1). At least nine MLS teams are guaranteed to qualify.
Qualifying pathways: 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
Canadian Championship (1 slot)
- TBD - 2025 Canadian Championship winner
Caribbean Cup (3 slots)
- TBD - 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup winner^
- TBD - 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup runner-up
- TBD - 2025 Concacaf Caribbean third place
Central American Cup (6 slots)
- TBD - 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup winner^
- TBD - 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup runner-up
- TBD - 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup semifinals
- TBD - 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup semifinals
- TBD - 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup play-in winner
- TBD - 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup play-in winner
Canadian Premier League (2 slots)
- TBD - 2025 Canadian Premier League Shield winner
- TBD - 2025 Canadian Premier League winner
Leagues Cup (3 slots)
- Seattle Sounders FC - 2025 Leagues Cup winner^
- Inter Miami CF - 2025 Leagues Cup runner-up
- LA Galaxy - 2025 Leagues Cup third place
LIGA MX (6 slots)
- Club América - 2024 Liga MX Apertura winner
- CF Monterrey - 2024 Liga MX Apertura runner-up
- Toluca FC - 2025 Liga MX Clausura winner and highest-ranked champion^
- Cruz Azul - 2024-25 Liga MX best club in overall standings
- Tigres UANL - 2024-25 Liga MX next best club in overall standings
- Pumas UNAM - 2024-25 Liga MX next best club in overall standings
MLS (5 slots)
- TBD - 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi winner^
- TBD - 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield winner
- TBD - 2025 MLS Eastern or Western Conference regular-season winner
- TBD - 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club
- TBD - 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club
US Open Cup (1 slot)
- TBD - 2025 US Open Cup champion
^ Qualifies directly to the Round of 16.
Non-MLS teams
At least 17 non-MLS teams will compete in Concacaf Champions Cup 2026. Altogether, the tournament includes 27 teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
- Mexico (6): Club América, Cruz Azul, CF Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Tigres UANL, Toluca FC
Round One bye
Of the 27 participating clubs, 22 begin play in Round One and five receive a bye into the Round of 16.
- Leagues Cup winner: Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Cup presented by Audi winner: TBD
- Best-performing LIGA MX champion: Toluca FC
- Caribbean Cup champion: TBD
- Central American Cup champion: TBD
2026 format & schedule
The Concacaf Champions Cup has a direct elimination knockout stage format and contains five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final. The first four stages include home and away play, while the Final is a single-leg match.
- Round One: February 3-5 (Week 1), February 10-12 (Week 2), February 17-19 (Week 3), February 24-26 (Week 4)
- Round of 16: March 10-12, March 17-19
- Quarterfinals: April 7-9, April 14-16
- Semifinals: April 28-30, May 5-7
- Final: May 30
The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup draw, which will determine the tournament's bracket and each club's path to the final, will be conducted on December 9.