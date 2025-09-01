Seattle Sounders set Leagues Cup, club attendance records vs. Inter Miami

Seattle Sounders FC set two attendance records during Sunday's Leagues Cup final, welcoming 69,314 fans to Lumen Field for their 3-0 tournament-clinching win over Inter Miami CF.
The match shattered the previous Leagues Cup single-game attendance record of 50,675, which was set in July 2024 when the San Jose Earthquakes beat Chivas Guadalajara in penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The Sounders also set a new club single-game attendance record, narrowly surpassing when 69,274 fans attended their MLS Cup 2019 triumph against Toronto FC.
Club record
Seattle have now surpassed 60,000 fans for a competitive match 10 times in club history. In addition to the Leagues Cup 2025 and MLS Cup 2019 finals, that list includes when the Sounders won the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup against Mexico's Pumas UNAM (68,741).
Earlier this summer, Seattle also had tremendous attendance at Lumen Field for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. More than 132,000 fans came through the turnstiles for Group Stage matches against Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain) and Botafogo (Brazil).
Major stakes
With their win over Miami, Seattle booked a bye into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.
An MLS team has won Leagues Cup for a third straight year, continuing dominance over LIGA MX opponents. Inter Miami triumphed in 2023 and Columbus Crew raised the title in 2024.
MLS teams also secured all three Concacaf Champions Cup tickets given to the top three Leagues Cup finishers. Joining Seattle and Miami, the LA Galaxy beat Orlando City in the Third-Place Match earlier Sunday.