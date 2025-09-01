Seattle Sounders set Leagues Cup, club attendance records vs. Inter Miami

Club record

Seattle have now surpassed 60,000 fans for a competitive match 10 times in club history. In addition to the Leagues Cup 2025 and MLS Cup 2019 finals, that list includes when the Sounders won the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup against Mexico's Pumas UNAM (68,741).

Earlier this summer, Seattle also had tremendous attendance at Lumen Field for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. More than 132,000 fans came through the turnstiles for Group Stage matches against Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain) and Botafogo (Brazil).