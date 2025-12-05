FIFA 2026 World Cup draw: Son Heung-Min & South Korea learn Group A opponents

LAFC superstar Son Heung-Min and South Korea discovered their 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage opponents on Friday, getting drawn into Group A alongside Mexico , South Africa and the winner of UEFA Playoff D.

Here’s a closer look at what's in store during the 48-team tournament.

From March 26-31, 16 UEFA nations will participate in the European playoffs. Four teams emerge to book their World Cup spot.

The groups are locked in for the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup . 🔒 pic.twitter.com/iVNQwmdsP0

South Korea's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

South Korea earned one of Asia's (AFC) eight direct World Cup spots after topping their groups in both Round Two and Round Three. They were AFC's only undefeated side.

They began the cycle with former United States boss Jürgen Klinsmann and are now led by manager Hong Myung-Bo.

Son led the team during qualifiers with 10 goals and was AFC's joint-second top scorer.

South Korea will participate in their 11th straight World Cup, while next year's tournament will be Son's fourth overall appearance in the quadrennial event.