FIFA 2026 World Cup draw: Son Heung-Min & South Korea learn Group A opponents

LAFC superstar Son Heung-Min and South Korea discovered their 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage opponents on Friday, getting drawn into Group A alongside Mexico, South Africa and the winner of UEFA Playoff D.
Here’s a closer look at what's in store during the 48-team tournament.
Who they drew
Mexico
- FIFA World Ranking: 15
- How they got here: Co-hosts
- World Cup history: 17 previous appearances, including two quarterfinals
- Key players: Hirving Lozano (F), Raúl Jiménez (F), Edson Álvarez (M), Luis Malagón (GK)
- Coach: Javier Aguirre
South Africa
- FIFA World Ranking: 61
- How they got here: CAF Group C winners
- World Cup history: 3 previous appearances, 2010 hosts
- Key players: Lyle Foster (F), Teboho Mokoena (M), Aubrey Modiba (D), Ronwen Williams (GK)
- Coach: Hugo Broos
UEFA Playoff D winner
From March 26-31, 16 UEFA nations will participate in the European playoffs. Four teams emerge to book their World Cup spot.
Path D
- Denmark vs. North Macedonia
- Czechia vs. Ireland
Final: Czechia/Ireland vs. Denmark/North Macedonia
South Korea's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup
South Korea earned one of Asia's (AFC) eight direct World Cup spots after topping their groups in both Round Two and Round Three. They were AFC's only undefeated side.
They began the cycle with former United States boss Jürgen Klinsmann and are now led by manager Hong Myung-Bo.
Son led the team during qualifiers with 10 goals and was AFC's joint-second top scorer.
South Korea will participate in their 11th straight World Cup, while next year's tournament will be Son's fourth overall appearance in the quadrennial event.
BOOK TODAY: Get closer to the globe’s greatest sporting event with an official hospitality package! All packages include extraordinary seats, entertainment, food, and more.
World Cup schedule
The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Expanded to 48 teams, the tournament will unfold at 16 stadiums – five of them home to Major League Soccer clubs.
The schedule breakdown is below:
- Group stage: June 11-27
- Round of 32: June 28 - July 3
- Round of 16: July 4-7
- Quarterfinals: July 9-11
- Semifinals: July 14-15
- Third place: July 18
- Final: July 19