Columbus Crew player ratings: Cucho, Nagbe achieve MLS Cup greatness

Nancy's unflinching commitment to playing his style was on full display in the first half. Columbus were dominant in possession, battering LAFC for the first 45 minutes and consistently ripping apart their midfield.

It's hard to think of a head coach who has so singularly and swiftly transformed a team. The Crew went from missing the playoffs in 2022 to winning MLS Cup in 2023 – playing one of the most unwavering, comprehensive and recognizable philosophies of play MLS has seen. It still feels like Nancy, who arrived last December from CF Montréal, is just getting started.