Columbus Crew chase Concacaf history, Messi goes supernova & more from MLS

Here are a couple of things I’ve been thinking about as the third month of the MLS season winds down…

It’s a good time to be a soccer fan in North America (or the world, if you’ve got MLS Season Pass ).

April is almost over. Good weather is either here or coming across the continent. The Concacaf Champions Cup final is almost set, and a historic MLS team has one foot in it. Lionel Messi plays (and dominates) every weekend in MLS.

It’s elite behavior, really. And that’s what the Crew still are in MLS terms despite what their record says: elite.

Some teams would dream of that scenario. For the Columbus Crew , those results are the definition of … mid. They’re average by defending MLS Cup champion standards. Well, I’m here to tell you average, when simultaneously balancing and succeeding in Concacaf Champions Cup, is decidedly ABOVE AVERAGE.

15 pts in 10 games … 5th in the Eastern Conference … zero road wins in four tries … 12 GF, 9 GA

Godspeed, Columbus. May Rayados take free space while the Crew take their place in what would be a thrilling MLS vs. Liga MX final.

I’ll be watching Diego Rossi closely. These are the moments the Crew signed him for, and the Tigres series was hopefully a sign of a breakout stretch coming for the Uruguay international. I’ll be watching Patrick Schulte , too. There’s no doubt Schulte has made mistakes during his still-short first team career, but even more impressive is how he’s always bounced back from them quickly. Mental fortitude and self-belief are prerequisites to winning (or just surviving) in Mexico.

Thing is, like so many that came before them, the Crew would like to be elite in regional terms, which is why all the squad rotation and the trickle of dropped points isn’t even close to a concern. Columbus have already taken down one side of the Clásico Regio in Tigres, and on Wednesday night Wilfried Nancy and his group have an opportunity to deal another death blow to the other side of Monterrey (10:15 pm ET | FS1, TUDN ). Their prize? Just the seventh ConcaChampions final for MLS.

Remember, Messi dragged Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup title with 1) dramatically less familiarity with his teammates and North America in general and 2) now has a better, deeper team around him.

Lionel Messi is the GOAT, and we shouldn’t be surprised that he’s re-writing records. Messi’s insane pace – nine goals and seven assists, both league-leading marks, in 585 minutes … that’s 36 minutes per goal contribution – is normal and it ought to be a sign that all is right in our little soccer universe.

All due respect to Chicho Arango , but Lionel Messi is the MLS MVP favorite now and until/if injury prevents him from playing regularly. He’s the best, most influential and most productive player in the league by miles and miles. I find it hard to believe Messi won’t have earned and deserved that trophy at the end of the year.

The window is closed, long live the Primary Transfer Window.

While we wait for summer business to heat up, we might as well take quick stock of the best moves from the winter and spring. I’m doing this by conference, with a clear-and-obvious choice plus however many under-the-radar selections I so desire.

Eastern Conference: Luis Suárez (Inter Miami)

Suárez on a free seems like good business to me. Nine goals in 14 games, all comps. Seven goals and four assists in MLS so far, in 650 minutes. Inter Miami are your Supporters’ Shield leaders, on both points and points per game. Slam dunk here, all apologies to Emil Forsberg and the New York Red Bulls.

East Under the Radar: Jared Stroud (all of D.C.’s moves?)

D.C. need direct, hardworking attackers who are just as comfortable counter-pressing and playing in tight, chaotic spaces as they are whipping in a cross to Christian Benteke at the back post or making a darting run in between the opposing backline. That’s Stroud (1g/3a), and he’s much more than a “work-rate guy,” too.

What bodes well for D.C. is I could have named a handful of players brought in before the season began – think of Aaron Herrera, Lucas Bartlett, Matti Peltola and Chris McVey, only one of which (Peltola as a Young DP) really got any hype. Stroud, Bartlett and Herrera were acquired before D.C. hired Troy Lesesne, which tells you general manager Ally Mackay had a clear vision for the club and executed on it, even if there have been equal parts triumphs and hiccups so far.

Honorable Mention Under the Radar: Raheem Edwards and Ruan (CF Montreal)

Western Conference: Joseph Paintsil (LA Galaxy)

Four goals, four assists and a new wrinkle added to the Galaxy’s game? Paintsil (and perhaps with some more time, Gabriel Pec) takes the top spot out West.

The pace in behind and poise in the final third, whether shooting or passing, is obvious. It’s how well he still fits when the Galaxy want to keep the ball and play in combination that makes him such an ideal fit for Greg Vanney’s game model. Paintsil just has a feel for what the game needs, and his vision, awareness and feel for the timing to execute on both is top-class.