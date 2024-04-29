Matchday

CF Monterrey vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

24MLS_CCC_H2W_MTYvCLB
MLSsoccer staff

The Columbus Crew enter Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series with CF Monterrey holding a 2-1 aggregate lead, looking to eliminate another Liga MX powerhouse Wednesday night at Estadio BBVA.

Watch

  • English: FS1
  • Spanish: TUDN

When

Where

  • Estadio BBVA | Nuevo León, Mexico

Columbus won Leg 1 last week at Lower.com Field behind goals from Cucho Hernández and Jacen Russell-Rowe, but Monterrey snagged an all-crucial away goal through Maxi Meza.

Now, a spot in the June 2 final against either Club América or Pachuca is within grasp. If Columbus win it all, they'd qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus get regional bragging rights and prize money.

CF Monterrey
  • Round One: 7-1 aggregate vs. Comunicaciones (Guatemala)
  • Round of 16: 3-1 aggregate vs. FC Cincinnati
  • Quarterfinals: 5-2 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF

Monterrey often find another gear at Estadio BBVA, as FC Cincinnati learned in Round One when suffering a 2-1 defeat (Leg 2) and Inter Miami endured in the Round of 16 during a 3-1 loss (Leg 2).

Even more, Rayados rebounded on Sunday by pummeling Club Necaxa, 5-2, to complete their Liga MX Clausura campaign. That earned them the No. 4 seed and a quarterfinal playoff series vs. Tigres UANL.

History also benefits Monterrey, who have won CCC five times (all between 2011-21). That further incentivizes Fernando Ortiz's squad, which saw big-name attackers Brandon Vazquez, Germán Berterame, Sergio Canales and Meza all score over the weekend.

Columbus Crew
  • Round One: Bye
  • Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate vs. Houston Dynamo FC
  • Quarterfinals: 2-2 aggregate (4-3 PKs) vs. Tigres UANL (Mexico)

Columbus are in control after a memorable Leg 1 victory, paced by a Man-of-the-Match performance from Cucho and a breakout game from Russell-Rowe. The 2023 MLS Cup champions stayed true to their bold, possesion-heavy identity under head coach Wilfried Nancy – unintimidated by a team of Monterrey's stature.

Yet Meza's away goal last week looms large, and now a 1-0 Monterrey victory sends the hosts through, so Columbus would benefit massively from an away goal (or more) of their own. There's also the potential for extra time and penalty kicks, much like in Columbus' historic Leg 2 quarterfinal win at Tigres.

If there was any doubt about Columbus' priorities, Nancy rotated his squad in Saturday's 0-0 draw with CF Montréal. That decision was with an eye on the Crew potentially reaching their first-ever CCC final, and becoming the third straight MLS finalist after Seattle Sounders FC won in 2022 and LAFC lost in 2023.

Don't forget…

Monterrey, as 2021 CCC winners, have already qualified for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. So if they add a sixth CCC title this year, the Philadelphia Union qualify for that prestigious competition (held in the US) two summers from now.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Columbus Crew Concacaf Champions Cup

Related Stories

Denis Bouanga saves LAFC with late golazo: "I’m addicted to victory"
Petar Musa steps up for FC Dallas in massive Texas Derby win
Lionel Messi magic: Inter Miami "motivated" by historic crowd at Gillette Stadium
More News
More News
Your Monday Kickoff: Which teams should be most worried about starting slow?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Which teams should be most worried about starting slow?
CF Monterrey vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

CF Monterrey vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2
Status report: What defines your team through Matchday 11?
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Status report: What defines your team through Matchday 11?
Your Sunday Kickoff: Messi makes MLS history, Bouanga delivers for LAFC
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Messi makes MLS history, Bouanga delivers for LAFC
Denis Bouanga saves LAFC with late golazo: "I’m addicted to victory"

Denis Bouanga saves LAFC with late golazo: "I’m addicted to victory"
Video
Video
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 11 in MLS!
19:27

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 11 in MLS!
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Portland Timbers | April 27, 2024
7:05

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Portland Timbers | April 27, 2024
Hot seat: Which coach is most under pressure?
3:25
MLS Wrap-Up

Hot seat: Which coach is most under pressure?
Lionel Messi: GOAT reaches new heights for Inter Miami
2:45
MLS Wrap-Up

Lionel Messi: GOAT reaches new heights for Inter Miami