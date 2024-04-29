CF Monterrey vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The Columbus Crew enter Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series with CF Monterrey holding a 2-1 aggregate lead, looking to eliminate another Liga MX powerhouse Wednesday night at Estadio BBVA.

Now, a spot in the June 2 final against either Club América or Pachuca is within grasp. If Columbus win it all, they'd qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus get regional bragging rights and prize money.

Columbus won Leg 1 last week at Lower.com Field behind goals from Cucho Hernández and Jacen Russell-Rowe , but Monterrey snagged an all-crucial away goal through Maxi Meza.

History also benefits Monterrey, who have won CCC five times (all between 2011-21). That further incentivizes Fernando Ortiz's squad, which saw big-name attackers Brandon Vazquez, Germán Berterame, Sergio Canales and Meza all score over the weekend.

Even more, Rayados rebounded on Sunday by pummeling Club Necaxa, 5-2, to complete their Liga MX Clausura campaign. That earned them the No. 4 seed and a quarterfinal playoff series vs. Tigres UANL.

Monterrey often find another gear at Estadio BBVA, as FC Cincinnati learned in Round One when suffering a 2-1 defeat (Leg 2) and Inter Miami endured in the Round of 16 during a 3-1 loss (Leg 2).

Here are the results Columbus and Monterrey need to advance to the final! 🔢 Presented by @KavakMexico pic.twitter.com/o7M26RpZne

Round One: Bye

Bye Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate vs. Houston Dynamo FC

2-1 aggregate vs. Houston Dynamo FC Quarterfinals: 2-2 aggregate (4-3 PKs) vs. Tigres UANL (Mexico)

Columbus are in control after a memorable Leg 1 victory, paced by a Man-of-the-Match performance from Cucho and a breakout game from Russell-Rowe. The 2023 MLS Cup champions stayed true to their bold, possesion-heavy identity under head coach Wilfried Nancy – unintimidated by a team of Monterrey's stature.

Yet Meza's away goal last week looms large, and now a 1-0 Monterrey victory sends the hosts through, so Columbus would benefit massively from an away goal (or more) of their own. There's also the potential for extra time and penalty kicks, much like in Columbus' historic Leg 2 quarterfinal win at Tigres.