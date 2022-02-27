Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gaga Slonina shows support for Ukraine

The message came after Slonina’s fifth shutout in 12 MLS games, his four saves preserving a road point to start the Ezra Hendrickson era. It’s the latest example of why he’s generated widespread interest from top European clubs, and even drawn comparisons to Italian goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon earlier this offseason.

Slonina’s also a rising US men’s national team prospect, getting called in for their winter window Concacaf World Cup qualifiers. He holds a Polish passport as well, providing a personal connection to what’s unfolding in Kyiv and other major cities.

“I have family in Poland, so it's pretty close to their home,” Slonina said. “I want to make sure that they are safe as well and the quicker that there could be no war, and love and peace in the world, they can stay safe and there's less stress and worry about their safety and everything.”