Chicago Fire's Gaga Slonina stays focused amid USMNT call-ups, European transfer interest

The homegrown has rapidly become known for maturity beyond his years, and he showed more of the same Tuesday in his first media availability since rejoining the Fire from his first US men’s national team call-up last month.

Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina turned heads across MLS and overseas by winning Chicago Fire FC ’s starting goalkeeper spot last fall with a string of composed performances including three wins, three clean sheets and several brave displays against Audi MLS Cup Playoff-bound opponents. The most impressive number of all, however, was his age: He did all this at just 17, in his first extended run at the first-team level.

With his first senior international experience in hand, former USMNT greats already comparing him to the likes of Gigi Buffon and transfer gossip linking him to big clubs like Juventus as European heavyweights zoom in on him as a serious target, Slonina batted away questions on those topics with the message discipline of a seasoned vet.

“I think the routine you establish yourself is how you can stay in the moment and just continue to work and give your all.”

“I think it's about all the routines I've established,” said Slonina. “Meditation is a big part of constantly staying in that focused mindset. It's a daily thing that I do in the morning to make sure that that I'm present, feeling everything around me and making sure that I can give my all for every single shot, every single pass. Because obviously that focus and everything is what will excel you to have that best athletic performance.

“Right now, the main focus is about this preseason and finishing preseason strong, so I'm not a type of player to look too much into the future,” said the Addison, Illinois product. “I want to be here, present, now, because obviously that's what's most important. But we never know what the future holds. So I think I'm just going to continue to give my all every single day in training, making sure that I'm helping guys on and off the field to, again, have the most successful season that we can for this club.”

Though he pretty clearly has pole position on Chicago’s No. 1 job – the club literally just bequeathed him the No. 1 jersey – Slonina isn’t even taking that for granted. He does, however, buy into the Fire’s high hopes for a 2022 resurgence behind head coach Ezra Hendrickson and midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.

“I think I still have a lot to prove. I don't like to think of me as the number-one starter now, I still have to give my all in training every single day and make sure that I'm putting on performances and training as well as possible,” said Slonina.