Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami: What to know, how to watch

Eastern Conference foes collide when Inter Miami CF head to Bank of America Stadium for a Matchday 4 showdown with Charlotte FC .

What to know

Charlotte are coming off their first win of the season, an entertaining 3-1 victory over 10-man Austin FC. It was a necessary course-correction for head coach Dean Smith's side, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at the LA Galaxy during Matchday 2.

Pep Biel led the way against Austin, striking for a brace that gives him three goals through Charlotte's first three matches.

The Crown also got their first goal of the season from Israeli striker Idan Toklomati, who's looking to continue the magic of his breakout 2025 campaign.

Charlotte are a perennial Audi MLS Cup Playoffs side under Smith. Can they elevate into a true contender?

Who to watch

Pep Biel: The Spanish midfielder is the creative engine of Charlotte's attack. Biel racked up 10g/12a in 26 matches last season and looks primed to build on that success in 2026.

The Spanish midfielder is the creative engine of Charlotte's attack. Biel racked up 10g/12a in 26 matches last season and looks primed to build on that success in 2026. Wilfried Zaha: After logging 10g/10a during his first season with Charlotte, the English Premier League veteran has two assists to start his second MLS campaign.

After logging 10g/10a during his first season with Charlotte, the English Premier League veteran has two assists to start his second MLS campaign. Idan Toklomati: One of the league's best up-and-coming young talents, Toklomati was a revelation in 2025. He posted 11g/4a, providing an in-house solution following Patrick Agyemang's club-record transfer to Derby County.

One of the league's best up-and-coming young talents, Toklomati was a revelation in 2025. He posted 11g/4a, providing an in-house solution following Patrick Agyemang's club-record transfer to Derby County. Tim Ream: The USMNT center back is still going strong at age 38. Ream has started all three of Charlotte's MLS matches so far as he eyes a roster spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT center back is still going strong at age 38. Ream has started all three of Charlotte's MLS matches so far as he eyes a roster spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kristijan Kahlina: The 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has posted 12 clean sheets in each of the last two seasons, and 38 total since assuming the starting role in Charlotte's 2022 expansion campaign.

Predicted XI