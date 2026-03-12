Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami: What to know, how to watch

Eastern Conference foes collide when Inter Miami CF head to Bank of America Stadium for a Matchday 4 showdown with Charlotte FC.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, March 14 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
What to know
Charlotte are coming off their first win of the season, an entertaining 3-1 victory over 10-man Austin FC. It was a necessary course-correction for head coach Dean Smith's side, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at the LA Galaxy during Matchday 2.
Pep Biel led the way against Austin, striking for a brace that gives him three goals through Charlotte's first three matches.
The Crown also got their first goal of the season from Israeli striker Idan Toklomati, who's looking to continue the magic of his breakout 2025 campaign.
Charlotte are a perennial Audi MLS Cup Playoffs side under Smith. Can they elevate into a true contender?
Who to watch
- Pep Biel: The Spanish midfielder is the creative engine of Charlotte's attack. Biel racked up 10g/12a in 26 matches last season and looks primed to build on that success in 2026.
- Wilfried Zaha: After logging 10g/10a during his first season with Charlotte, the English Premier League veteran has two assists to start his second MLS campaign.
- Idan Toklomati: One of the league's best up-and-coming young talents, Toklomati was a revelation in 2025. He posted 11g/4a, providing an in-house solution following Patrick Agyemang's club-record transfer to Derby County.
- Tim Ream: The USMNT center back is still going strong at age 38. Ream has started all three of Charlotte's MLS matches so far as he eyes a roster spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Kristijan Kahlina: The 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has posted 12 clean sheets in each of the last two seasons, and 38 total since assuming the starting role in Charlotte's 2022 expansion campaign.
Predicted XI
Dynamic winger Kerwin Vargas and ball-progressing midfielder Luca de la Torre are both candidates to start. Will Smith call on them from the opening whistle?
What to know
Inter Miami quickly put their 3-0 defeat at LAFC over MLS is Back weekend in the rearview mirror.
They haven't lost since, taking a 4-2 comeback victory at rival Orlando City during Matchday 2 and topping D.C. United, 2-1, last weekend in front of a historic crowd at M&T Bank Stadium.
Head coach Javier Mascherano's side are balancing the fixture with the start of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign.
The Herons received a Round One bye thanks to last year's MLS Cup presented by Audi title. They began their Round of 16 series with Nashville SC on Wednesday, settling for a 0-0 draw before hosting Leg 2 next week.
Who to watch
- Lionel Messi: Messi has been in his typical Landon Donovan MLS MVP form to start Miami's league season, already pouring in three goals. Will he go the full 90 given Miami's emphasis on the Concacaf Champions Cup?
- Germán Berterame: The Mexico international is still looking to jumpstart his debut MLS season, as he's yet to score through his first three matches. Berterame was Miami's marquee offseason acquisition, arriving from LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey for a reported $15 million transfer fee.
- Rodrigo De Paul: The Argentine midfield enforcer bagged his first goal of the season at D.C. United with a highlight-reel finish. De Paul is in his first full MLS season after initially joining Inter Miami on loan from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid last July.
- Dayne St. Clair: The reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year took over the starting job between the posts for the Herons, signing in free agency after a standout run at Minnesota United FC. He's looking to make a case for the starting role for Canada at the World Cup this summer.
- Mateo Silvetti: The U22 Initiative forward is off to a strong start in his first full MLS season, recording 1g/1a in 197 minutes.
Predicted XI
After Maxi Falcón got injured against Nashville midweek, Gonzalo Luján seems likely to slot in at center back. Also of note: Left back Sergio Reguilón, acquired in the offseason as Jordi Alba's replacement, made the bench against Nashville after suffering a knee injury in preseason.
With their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign getting underway, how much squad rotation will Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano employ?
Players like Messi and De Paul could see their minutes managed for Saturday's contest in Charlotte, but Mascherano has shown a willingness to play his stars on short rest in the past.