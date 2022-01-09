Report: Charlotte FC transferring midfielder Riley McGree to Celtic FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports
Riley McGree was Charlotte FC’s second-ever signing and the attacking midfielder could become the expansion side's first outbound transfer beyond MLS with the Australian set for a move to Celtic FC in the Scottish Premier League, according to numerous reports.
The deal, which hasn’t yet gone across the line, would net Charlotte a significant transfer fee, according to Sam Stejskal of The Athletic.
Charlotte signed McGree from Adelaide United in October 2020 and then loaned the 23-year-old to Birmingham City in England's Championship.
In May, McGree’s loan with Birmingham City was extended through January 2022. He has three goals and two assists in 30 all-competition appearances for the Blues. McGree impressed in the Championship and drew interest from several UK-based clubs, but Celtic have apparently won the chase for his signature.
Should McGree depart, Charlotte would still count Jordy Alcivar, Alan Franco and Sergio Ruiz as key midfielders. He's made six appearances for Australia's national team.
Celtic FC are currently second in the SPL standings and are competing in the Europa Conference League.
Charlotte FC play their inaugural match Feb. 26 at D.C. United as the 2022 MLS campaign gets underway.