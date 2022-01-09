Report: Charlotte FC transferring midfielder Riley McGree to Celtic FC

The deal, which hasn’t yet gone across the line, would net Charlotte a significant transfer fee, according to Sam Stejskal of The Athletic.

Riley McGree was Charlotte FC ’s second-ever signing and the attacking midfielder could become the expansion side's first outbound transfer beyond MLS with the Australian set for a move to Celtic FC in the Scottish Premier League, according to numerous reports.

Source confirms that Charlotte are close to deal to sell Riley McGree to Celtic. Fee a little under $3 million, potential to rise another $1-2 million depending on performance. Charlotte acquired McGree in Oct. 2020 from Adelaide United and immediately loaned him to Birmingham. https://t.co/vmpYE280Av

Charlotte signed McGree from Adelaide United in October 2020 and then loaned the 23-year-old to Birmingham City in England's Championship.

In May, McGree’s loan with Birmingham City was extended through January 2022. He has three goals and two assists in 30 all-competition appearances for the Blues. McGree impressed in the Championship and drew interest from several UK-based clubs, but Celtic have apparently won the chase for his signature.

Should McGree depart, Charlotte would still count Jordy Alcivar, Alan Franco and Sergio Ruiz as key midfielders. He's made six appearances for Australia's national team.

Celtic FC are currently second in the SPL standings and are competing in the Europa Conference League.