Carles Gil vs. Daniel Salloi: Who has a better 2021 MLS MVP case?

Want to peek inside Pandora’s box, MLS edition? Take a stroll through my mentions anytime I tweet about the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player award. Lemme tell you, the fire burns hot.

You have an @MLS MVP vote. Who are you voting for and why?

Of course, everything can change in a month. Let’s take a closer look at my top two!

No matter what you read on Twitter, one man sits in the driver’s seat: Carles Gil . The truth hurts sometimes, and the truth is the award is the Revs No. 10’s to lose (spoiler: he probably can’t and won’t lose it) as we enter the final month of the regular season. I think, forgive me Nashville supporters, that Salloi is the current No. 2, with Mukhtar, Paulo/ Raul Ruidiaz and Damir Kreilach (don’t even think about @-ing me) rounding out my five finalist spots.

The Salloi hive, egged on a bit by Peter Vermes’ R-E-S-P-E-C-T comments, are feeling downright frisky. Nashville SC folks are upset Hany Mukhtar got lumped in with “Other,” and they’re probably right to argue neither their No. 10 nor their second-year squad gets enough national cred. Sounders fans, meanwhile, are frustrated Paulo isn’t getting more MVP love – sorry, two-way midfielders gotta settle for Best XI and Extratime awards – among Seattle’s “Hey, we can all be MVP candidates, right?” cast of standouts. They’re probably right about that, too.

Here are the cliff notes for those of you who don’t live on MLS Twitter…

This tweet was a thought experiment on my part. “Other” did a lot of heavy lifting. The poll and subsequent replies produced the results I expected during a week in which Sporting Kansas City pressed hard to get Daniel Salloi into the MVP conversation (and deservedly so) and Joao Paulo ’s case got a boost after he went full Marshawn Lynch for Seattle on the Rapids .

We’re not just talking about playoffs clinched more than a month early or a near foregone Supporters’ Shield here. The Revs will likely end up with the most points this league has ever seen, breaking LAFC ’s 2019 record, and the way they’ve accumulated those points is largely predicated on Gil’s ability to create space and shooting/assist opportunities for his teammates in the final third. There’s a reason every key attacking player is having a career year around him. Gil is that reason. Just get him the ball and make a run. More on that a few paragraphs down.

Anyway, if you want to be literal, value in this game of ours is defined by total points. The Revs are the most “valuable” team, and Gil brings the most “value” to the Revs. Nothing else matters. Just ask Bruce Arena and all 26 managers chasing New England in the standings.

He’s by far the best player on by far the league’s best team. He’s the best player in MLS this year. I don’t really think that’s particularly debatable and expect to see the vote (media, front office and players) reflect that. There will be those who do their best to overemphasize the word “Valuable” in the MVP argument, but c’mon. We all know the “V” in MVP isn’t literal in practice.

“But it’s not! He didn’t play in those games and he didn’t score that goal or dish out those assists!” Fine, I accept that was a stretch! Let’s widen our scope of his actual performances in comparison to the rest of the league. I think you’ll start to see that the gap between Gil and his competitors is much wider than goals and assists. I pulled these statistics from all over. They all tell you one thing: nobody in MLS is better at creating goalscoring opportunities, and it isn’t close (despite Gil playing fewer games and minutes than his direct MVP competition).

Production matters, but we don’t have to be so reductive to argue that those two numbers are the only way to measure personal performance. Where do you think Gil’s numbers (3 G, a league-leading 16 A) would be had his hernia not acted up and cost him six games during August? I’ll tell you. Based on his current pace (.9069 G/A per 90), he’d probably be sitting on four goals and 20 assists, and that argument would be moot.

“Yes, but what about combined goals and assists,” the Sporting KC (23 for Salloi) and Nashville SC (22 for Mukhtar) supporters are saying. Yes, what about it?

Carles Gil is a bad, bad man! 👀 He has 12 assists in 15 games... will he break Carlos Valderrama’s record of 26 assists in one season?

“Yeah, OK, but the Revs were fine without Gil and the East is weak!”

You wouldn’t be altogether wrong about the first part. New England went 4-1-1 during August with Gil in Spain rehabbing that hernia issue. Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou and Tajon Buchanan, in particular, stepped up to fill the Gil-sized gap in the lineup. I’d just remind you that Buchanan’s breakout as a player has come largely overlapping Gil. His emergence truly started last year’s playoffs … overlapping Gil from right wingback.

I’m not saying Gil is solely responsible for Buchanan becoming one of the most dangerous wingers in the entire league and a club-record transfer to Belgium’s Club Brugge (or for the career MLS years turned in by Buksa and Bou) … but you’d be insane to look at his ability to generate high volumes of quality goalscoring and assisting opportunities for his teammates and not see a very real correlation.

As for the “East is weak” argument. Sorry the Revs can’t play the best team in the league … themselves. You might go all-in on the struggles of FC Cincinnati, Toronto FC, Chicago Fire FC and Inter Miami CF, but I’ll call you with the entire state of Texas and San Jose. There are more teams in the West with a negative goal differential (seven, including two playoff teams!) than in the East (five). I might agree that top four vs. top four gives the West an edge, but the East is more balanced top to bottom in my opinion.