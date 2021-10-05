Beast Mode: Marshawn Lynch approves of Joao Paulo golazo mashup 

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

The comparisons started almost immediately after Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo scored one of the best individual goals of this MLS season – a bounding run through the Colorado Rapids defense that covered 60-plus yards before the Brazilian nutmegged goalkeeper Clint Irwin and slotted the ball into the net.

The epic jaunt was reminiscent of another athlete who made many a similar run at Lumen Field: former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who endeared himself to Pacific Northwest fans for years with his physical running style that frequently saw him barrel through NFL defenses.

Lynch is the author of one of the most famous plays in NFL history, dubbed the "Beast Quake," which saw him make an epic 67-yard run during a 2010 playoff game against the New Orleans Saints. He broke nine tackles while charging through virtually the entire defense and even performed a vicious stiff-arm on his way toward the end zone.

To commemorate Joao Paulo's soccer-version of the run from Seattle's 3-0 win in Week 29, Extratime posted a mash-up clip featuring an interview with Lynch's breakdown of the "Beast Quake" playing over the goal's highlight. The tweet quickly went viral and eventually made its way to Lynch himself, prompting him to post his own reaction on Twitter.

Needless to say, Beast Mode approves.

