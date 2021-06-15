Canada vs. Haiti: How to watch and stream, preview for World Cup qualifier Leg 2

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Canada are on the precipice of Concacaf’s octagonal stage of World Cup qualifying, staring down Leg 2 of their Second Round series with Haiti on Tuesday evening.

After securing a 1-0 win last Saturday in Leg 1, head coach John Herdman’s team is in the driver’s seat while chasing their dreams of advancing one step closer to Qatar 2022. This fixture, which serves as a rematch of a memorable 3-2 Haiti win in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, began in Port-au-Prince before the teams shipped up to Chicago.

Here’s everything you need to know as Canada look to reach the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifiers for the first time since 1997.

When

  • Tuesday, June 15 | 9 pm ET

Where

  • SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Illinois

Advertising

How to watch and stream

  • OneSoccer in Canada
  • Paramount+ in the US

What to know: Canada

Les Rouges got an all-important away goal in Leg 1, with former Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin’s first-half strike separating the sides. A draw will get the job done in Leg 2, so Canada have some breathing room when facing Les Grenadiers at the former home of Chicago Fire FC.

Canada’s tactical wrinkle in recent games has been using Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea and Vancouver Whitecaps FC product Alphonso Davies as wingbacks, maximizing the attacking qualities of Davies. It also pairs Larin and Lille striker Jonathan David atop their 3-5-2 formation, with Canada benefitting from some high-end talents they haven’t had in past cycles.

With Canada playing their fourth game in an 11-day window, it’ll be interesting to see if Herdman rotates his lineup or sticks with what’s working. The MLS-heavy roster contains depth and choices ahead of Canada’s biggest match in recent memory.

To reach Concacaf's Second Round, Canada beat Suriname 4-0 to top Group B with four consecutive wins. That sealed this ongoing home-and-home series.

What to know: Haiti

Haiti, during Leg 1, got several crucial stops from goalkeeper Johny Placide to prevent Canada from increasing their away goals total. But reports emerged Tuesday that administrative issues have left Placide and several others unavailable to travel, leaving Les Grenadiers with a shorthanded squad.

That obstacle makes overcoming a 1-0 deficit increasingly difficult, and Haiti were already looking for a multi-goal win at the neutral-site venue. The Caribbean nation could turn to forwards Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot as difference-makers, while Columbus Crew winger Derrick Etienne is another one to watch.

To reach Concacaf’s Second Round qualifiers, Haiti won Group E during the First Round stage with three straight wins. Their toughest competitor was Nicaragua.

Get caught up

Haiti Canada CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Advertising

Related Stories

Projected lineups: Canada vs. Haiti
Haiti vs. Canada: How to watch and stream, preview for World Cup qualifier Leg 1

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Five MLS teams to watch in the transfer market this summer
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Five MLS teams to watch in the transfer market this summer
Canada vs. Haiti: How to watch and stream, preview for World Cup qualifier Leg 2
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Canada vs. Haiti: How to watch and stream, preview for World Cup qualifier Leg 2
Colorado Rapids midfielder Younes Namli faces long-term absence after ankle surgery

Colorado Rapids midfielder Younes Namli faces long-term absence after ankle surgery
The Pitch: Austin FC to Celebrate Inaugural Home Match at Q2 Stadium this Saturday 

The Pitch: Austin FC to Celebrate Inaugural Home Match at Q2 Stadium this Saturday 
Report: Chicharito named to Mexico's Gold Cup preliminary roster
Gold Cup

Report: Chicharito named to Mexico's Gold Cup preliminary roster
Lower.com Field: Columbus Crew announce stadium naming rights partnership 

Lower.com Field: Columbus Crew announce stadium naming rights partnership 
More News
Video
Video
Why a trade to San Jose makes sense for Pizarro, Miami
4:46

Why a trade to San Jose makes sense for Pizarro, Miami
NYCFC is poised for a breakout as MLS resumes
1:08:35

NYCFC is poised for a breakout as MLS resumes
Watch MLS in 15 from SKC vs. ATX | June 12, 2021
15:21

Watch MLS in 15 from SKC vs. ATX | June 12, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC | June 12, 2021
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC | June 12, 2021
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.