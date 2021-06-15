Canada vs. Haiti: How to watch and stream, preview for World Cup qualifier Leg 2

Here’s everything you need to know as Canada look to reach the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifiers for the first time since 1997.

After securing a 1-0 win last Saturday in Leg 1, head coach John Herdman’s team is in the driver’s seat while chasing their dreams of advancing one step closer to Qatar 2022. This fixture, which serves as a rematch of a memorable 3-2 Haiti win in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, began in Port-au-Prince before the teams shipped up to Chicago.

Canada are on the precipice of Concacaf’s octagonal stage of World Cup qualifying, staring down Leg 2 of their Second Round series with Haiti on Tuesday evening.

What to know: Canada

Les Rouges got an all-important away goal in Leg 1, with former Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin’s first-half strike separating the sides. A draw will get the job done in Leg 2, so Canada have some breathing room when facing Les Grenadiers at the former home of Chicago Fire FC.

Canada’s tactical wrinkle in recent games has been using Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea and Vancouver Whitecaps FC product Alphonso Davies as wingbacks, maximizing the attacking qualities of Davies. It also pairs Larin and Lille striker Jonathan David atop their 3-5-2 formation, with Canada benefitting from some high-end talents they haven’t had in past cycles.

With Canada playing their fourth game in an 11-day window, it’ll be interesting to see if Herdman rotates his lineup or sticks with what’s working. The MLS-heavy roster contains depth and choices ahead of Canada’s biggest match in recent memory.