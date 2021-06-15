Canada vs. Haiti: How to watch and stream, preview for World Cup qualifier Leg 2

Canada are on the precipice of Concacaf’s octagonal stage of World Cup qualifying, staring down Leg 2 of their Second Round series with Haiti on Tuesday evening.
After securing a 1-0 win last Saturday in Leg 1, head coach John Herdman’s team is in the driver’s seat while chasing their dreams of advancing one step closer to Qatar 2022. This fixture, which serves as a rematch of a memorable 3-2 Haiti win in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, began in Port-au-Prince before the teams shipped up to Chicago.
Here’s everything you need to know as Canada look to reach the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifiers for the first time since 1997.
When
- Tuesday, June 15 | 9 pm ET
Where
- SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Illinois
How to watch and stream
- OneSoccer in Canada
- Paramount+ in the US
What to know: Canada
Les Rouges got an all-important away goal in Leg 1, with former Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin’s first-half strike separating the sides. A draw will get the job done in Leg 2, so Canada have some breathing room when facing Les Grenadiers at the former home of Chicago Fire FC.
Canada’s tactical wrinkle in recent games has been using Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea and Vancouver Whitecaps FC product Alphonso Davies as wingbacks, maximizing the attacking qualities of Davies. It also pairs Larin and Lille striker Jonathan David atop their 3-5-2 formation, with Canada benefitting from some high-end talents they haven’t had in past cycles.
With Canada playing their fourth game in an 11-day window, it’ll be interesting to see if Herdman rotates his lineup or sticks with what’s working. The MLS-heavy roster contains depth and choices ahead of Canada’s biggest match in recent memory.
To reach Concacaf's Second Round, Canada beat Suriname 4-0 to top Group B with four consecutive wins. That sealed this ongoing home-and-home series.
What to know: Haiti
Haiti, during Leg 1, got several crucial stops from goalkeeper Johny Placide to prevent Canada from increasing their away goals total. But reports emerged Tuesday that administrative issues have left Placide and several others unavailable to travel, leaving Les Grenadiers with a shorthanded squad.
That obstacle makes overcoming a 1-0 deficit increasingly difficult, and Haiti were already looking for a multi-goal win at the neutral-site venue. The Caribbean nation could turn to forwards Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot as difference-makers, while Columbus Crew winger Derrick Etienne is another one to watch.
To reach Concacaf’s Second Round qualifiers, Haiti won Group E during the First Round stage with three straight wins. Their toughest competitor was Nicaragua.