Three takeaways from Canada's history-making win over Haiti

For the first time since 1997, the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying will feature the Canadian men’s national team.

Canada followed up on its narrow win over Haiti in the first leg of their second-round qualifier in Port-au-Prince with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill., the former home of the Chicago Fire, via a Josue Duverge own goal and a Cyle Larin strike before Junior Hoilett added a late tally.

It couldn’t be more fitting that Canada endured a four-game, 10-day window in order to book its spot in the Octagonal phase of qualifying, which promises to be even more grueling. Players are surely exhausted, both mentally and physically, from the travel and emotions of playing each match, so this couldn’t have been an easy task.

The exorcism of countless losses in Honduras and previous heartbreaking results in World Cup qualifying has been complete. Now Canadian men’s soccer can move forward with optimism and hope instead of eternal dread.

It took 24 years, numerous heartbreaking results and “The Hex” to be renamed to “The Octagon” to get there, but Canada has returned to Concacaf’s gauntlet.

SCENES 👀 #CanMNT celebrate their spot in the Concacaf Octagonal stage of World Cup Qualifying, their first time making it to this round since 1997 We hope to see this team and our loyal supporters BACK on Canadian soil for these upcoming matches! 🍁 pic.twitter.com/xgCldEWb0f

But the job is done, and the players can soak in the achievement until the focus shifts to the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer before the Octagonal kicks off in September. A visit to the U.S. men’s national team wedged in between home dates with Honduras and El Salvador is on slate for Canada when the final round begins.

While June was a grind for Canada, it provides an advantage that five of its opponents in the final round don’t have.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reshuffling of World Cup qualifying, there will be triple matchdays in September, October, January and March. Playing four games in 10 days is a small taste of what the eight teams can expect from the outset.