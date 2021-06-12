Three takeaways from Canada's vital World Cup qualifying win over Haiti

On Saturday evening, the Canadian men’s national team secured a 1-0 win over Haiti in Leg One of their Second Round matchup in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. The victory at Stade Sylvio Cator in Port-au-Prince moves Canada to within 90 minutes of reaching the final round of qualifiers for the first time since 1997.
Here are three takeaways now that this series has reached the halfway point.
It wasn’t perfect, but it rarely is in Concacaf.
Despite taking the early lead through Cyle Larin on 14 minutes, Haiti came roaring back in the second half with some quick, direct counterattacks. Goalkeeper Milan Borjan pulled off a couple of crucial saves, which helped Canada close out a massive victory.
The 1-0 win secured a vital away goal and aggregate lead heading into Leg Two on Tuesday night (9 pm ET | Paramount +, OneSoccer) at SeatGeek Stadium, the former home of Chicago Fire FC. However, what was most impressive about the victory is how Canada didn’t buckle under pressure.
Given the varying factors that influence Concacaf World Cup qualifying, possessing the mental strength to grind out away results in the region is arguably the most significant quality a team can have.
They were the story of Canada’s 4-0 win over Suriname that saw Les Rouges top Group B in Concacaf’s First Round qualifiers, but Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies were relative non-factors this go-around.
It wasn’t for a lack of trying, though. Davies attempted to unsettle Haiti’s backline with his pace and improvisation to no avail, even after switching to the right flank in the second half to evade that left-side overload from Haiti.
David, meanwhile, repeated his role from against Suriname, dropping deep to combine with Canada’s midfield. That saw him attempt to pull one of Haiti’s center backs out of position before sprinting into the open space. The Lille striker even had a chance to double Canada’s lead in the 52nd minute, but was stopped by Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide.
Luckily for Canada, it didn’t negatively impact the outcome.
After shining in Canada’s 7-0 win over Aruba in the First Round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying on June 5, Mark-Anthony Kaye was dropped against Suriname.
That decision left the midfield slightly lightweight, only for LAFC’s tempo-setter to return and prove why he should be an indispensable part of Canada’s starting XI.
He registered a secondary assist on Cyle Larin’s opener, completed 41 of his 48 passing attempts and harried Haiti’s midfielders across the pitch to log eight recoveries.
Not to be overshadowed, Stephen Eustaquio helped orchestrate the match for Canada in the first half before delivering a workman-like performance in the defensive third as Haiti pressed for an equalizer.
Jonathan Osorio was equally as involved in that area, covering for wingbacks Alphonso Davies and Richie Laryea whenever they marauded forward. The Toronto FC midfielder also assisted on Larin's goal.
With the threat of Haiti’s counters on everyone's mind, having active midfielders off the ball is integral to negating those transitions. That should be a positive sign ahead of Leg Two in Chicago.