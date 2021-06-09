Recap: Canada 4, Suriname 0

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Canada took another big step in World Cup qualifying Tuesday night, defeating Suriname, 4-0, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill.

Thanks to a second-half hat trick by Jonathan David, Canada finished atop Group B with four consecutive wins and advance to the second round of qualification — a home-and-home series with Haiti beginning June 12. The winner of each of those three series, which also include Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. El Salvador and Panama vs. Curacao, advance to the hexagonal stage.

Former Vancouver Whitecaps standout Alphonso Davies opened the scoring in the 37th minute, beating Kelvin Leerdam to a David pass and slotting in his fourth goal in Canada’s last three games and ninth overall.

Davies became the first Canadian since Paul Peschisolido in 1996 to score in three-straight FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in the same year.

CanMNT broke the game open with David’s hat trick in less than 20 minutes around the hour mark.

Davies played provider for Davies’ first in the 59th minute, and again in the 73rd minute. The Lille forward completed his hat trick from the penalty spot in the 78th minute after the Whitecaps' Lucas Cavallini was taken down in the box after being played in by Mark-Anthony Kaye as Canada cruised into the second round with a strong second-half performance.

Goals 

  • 37’ — CAN — Alphonso Davies 
  • 59’ — CAN — Jonathan David 
  • 73’ — CAN — Jonathan David 
  • 78’ — CAN — Jonathan David (PK)

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Mission accomplished for CanMNT, which dominated a Group B that also featured Bermuda, Aruba and the Cayman Islands. Canada convincingly won all four matches to finish atop the group with a +26 goals differential.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Suriname was still in with a shout until David’s first goal in the 59th minute that doubled Canada’s lead. From there, John Herdman’s squad kicked into the next gear and Suriname had no response.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Davies deserves a shout, but David gets the honors with the hat trick. It marked the first time ever that Canada scored hat tricks in three international matches in the same season, with David joining Cavallini as just the second player to ever to score three hat tricks.

Next Up 

  • CAN: Saturday, June 12 at Haiti | 5 pm ET | Paramount +, OneSoccer | World Cup Qualifying, Second Round
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Canada

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
