Recap: Canada 4, Suriname 0

Thanks to a second-half hat trick by Jonathan David, Canada finished atop Group B with four consecutive wins and advance to the second round of qualification — a home-and-home series with Haiti beginning June 12. The winner of each of those three series, which also include Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. El Salvador and Panama vs. Curacao, advance to the hexagonal stage.

Former Vancouver Whitecaps standout Alphonso Davies opened the scoring in the 37th minute, beating Kelvin Leerdam to a David pass and slotting in his fourth goal in Canada’s last three games and ninth overall.

Davies became the first Canadian since Paul Peschisolido in 1996 to score in three-straight FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in the same year.

CanMNT broke the game open with David’s hat trick in less than 20 minutes around the hour mark.