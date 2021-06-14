Canada men's national team look to finish the job after grueling first-leg win vs. Haiti

Now the focus shifts to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill., the home of Chicago Fire FC , on Tuesday night in what promises to be a polar-opposite experience to Port-au-Prince. The likes of Alphonso Davies struggled on the artificial turf and the overall fluidity of the game was hampered by the sweltering humidity on top of the less-than-stellar playing surface. It showed in the final shot count, with Haiti edging Canada 6-5 in that department.

The squad barely had time to relish the result, though. Mere moments after the full-time whistle, the Canadian contingent departed Stade Sylvio Cator for the airport, with Canada coach John Herdman fielding post-match queries from reporters inside the security convoy.

Navigating tricky away fixtures is a must in Concacaf. Canada will surely face tougher situations, especially when fans are present in stadiums across the region. But the Reds passed their first proper road test of the cycle and were rewarded with a crucial advantage on aggregate win.

That’s why the Canadian men’s national team’s 1-0 victory over Haiti in the first leg of their second-round matchup in Port-au-Prince on Saturday was relished by players and coaches alike.

There are always unique mental hurdles to overcome in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. Throw in the backdrop of a global pandemic, there are twice as many barriers to overcome.

“You can see with all these players,” Herdman said when discussing the pitch conditions. “[Davies] found it difficult to get going on the dribble and guys were pulling on their shorts all game. It wasn’t easy, it always looks easier on TV and that was a tough pitch to play on for these guys.”

Unlike Saturday night, the circumstances are favourable for the Canadians in Bridgeview, but they won’t let their guard down despite scoring that pivotal away goal. They are aware of Haiti’s potency on the counter, which led to that 3-2 comeback victory over Canada in the 2019 Gold Cup quarterfinals. All the more reason why defensive solidity and chance conversion, the latter of which wasn’t on their side over the weekend, are necessary to secure the desired result on Tuesday.

Jonathan David and Cyle Larin each had opportunities to double Canada’s lead, only to be stopped by Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide. But considering David also missed his first clear-cut chance versus Suriname in the first round of qualifying before finishing with a hat trick, the odds are he won’t err for a second match in a row.