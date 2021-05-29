Canada announces MLS-heavy roster for World Cup qualifiers

Canada men’s national team head coach John Herdman has named a 24-man roster for their upcoming Concacaf First Round World Cup qualifiers in early June, with the group including 10 players currently competing in MLS.

As Group B winds down, Canada’s set to face Aruba in Florida on June 5 before heading to Chicago for a decisive match against Suriname on June 8. The Group B winner will advance to the Second Round and face the Group E winner in a head-to-head series on June 12 and June 15.

From there, one team will book a spot in Concacaf’s new octagonal format that determines which North American sides advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In short, there’s plenty of work for Canada still to do.

“It’s great to be back together and continue to build on our momentum as every match counts on the road to Qatar 2022,” Herdman said in a release. “We have an opportunity to build on our solid start, after we put ourselves in a good position with goals difference in the first two matches so that we can control our destiny in the games to come.”