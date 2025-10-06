Canada vs. Australia: How to watch, stream international friendly

The Canadian men's national team return home on Friday evening, opening their October window against Australia at CF Montréal 's Stade Saputo.

Both nations are among the 18 countries already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup , which Canada will co-host alongside the United States and Mexico.

After facing Australia, Les Rouges will meet South American powerhouse Colombia at the New York Red Bulls ' Sports Illustrated Stadium.

How to watch and stream

Many familiar faces return for these latest tests, with head coach Jesse Marsch naming 12 MLS players to his 24-man squad.

Currently ranked a program-best No. 26 in the FIFA World Rankings, Canada have momentum after the September international window featured wins at European foes Romania and Wales.

The Socceroos, ranked No. 25 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have qualified for a sixth consecutive World Cup after finishing second behind Japan in their qualification group.

Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Toure add youthful energy to the attack, while goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (Levante), defender Alessandro Circati (Parma) and midfielder Connor Metcalfe (FC St. Pauli) all compete in top-five European leagues.