Canada vs. Australia: How to watch, stream international friendly

The Canadian men's national team return home on Friday evening, opening their October window against Australia at CF Montréal's Stade Saputo.
How to watch and stream
- TSN, RDS, OneSoccer
When
- Friday, Oct. 10 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Stade Saputo | Montréal, Canada
After facing Australia, Les Rouges will meet South American powerhouse Colombia at the New York Red Bulls' Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Both nations are among the 18 countries already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Canada will co-host alongside the United States and Mexico.
Currently ranked a program-best No. 26 in the FIFA World Rankings, Canada have momentum after the September international window featured wins at European foes Romania and Wales.
Many familiar faces return for these latest tests, with head coach Jesse Marsch naming 12 MLS players to his 24-man squad.
That list includes Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC) and Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers), who are battling for the No. 1 goalkeeping position.
Additionally, Ali Ahmed and Jayden Nelson recently helped Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a fourth straight Canadian Championship title. That same night, Jacob Shaffelburg helped Nashville SC lift the US Open Cup for the club's first-ever trophy.
The Socceroos, ranked No. 25 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have qualified for a sixth consecutive World Cup after finishing second behind Japan in their qualification group.
Head coach Tony Popovic's squad features three MLS players: midfielders Aiden O'Neill (New York City FC) and Patrick Yazbek (Nashville SC), as well as defender Kye Rowles (D.C. United).
Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Toure add youthful energy to the attack, while goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (Levante), defender Alessandro Circati (Parma) and midfielder Connor Metcalfe (FC St. Pauli) all compete in top-five European leagues.
Australia will face the USMNT at the Colorado Rapids' Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Oct. 14.