Canada roster: 11 MLS players called for Australia, Colombia friendlies

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named 11 MLS players to his 24-man roster for October friendlies against Australia and Colombia as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
- James Pantemis - Portland Timbers
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (7)
- Zorhan Bassong - Sporting Kansas City
- Moïse Bombito - OGC Nice
- Derek Cornelius - Rangers FC
- Luc de Fougerolles - F.C.V. Dender
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Niko Sigur - Hajduk Split
- Joel Waterman - Chicago Fire FC
MIDFIELDERS (10)
- Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Tajon Buchanan - Villarreal CF
- Mathieu Choinière - LAFC
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Ismaël Koné - Sassuolo
- Liam Millar - Hull City FC
- Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Nathan Saliba - Anderlecht
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
FORWARDS (4)
- Jonathan David - Juventus FC
- Promise David - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
- Cyle Larin - Feyenoord Rotterdam
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Villarreal CF
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
October friendlies
- Oct. 10 vs. Australia - 7:30 pm ET | Stade Saputo - Montréal, Québec
- Oct. 14 vs. Colombia - 8 pm ET | Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, New Jersey
After clean-sheet victories against European sides Romania and Wales, Canada return home to face Australia at CF Montréal's Stade Saputo before taking on Colombia at New York Red Bulls' Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Currently ranked a program-best No. 26 in the FIFA World Rankings, Canada will look to continue their rise against two opponents that have already clinched World Cup qualification.
"September was a really important step forward for our group," Marsch said. "It was not just the results, but the way we carried ourselves in tough environments and proved we can compete with high-quality opponents.
"The belief and momentum we built in Europe will be important to carry into October, and I know the players are excited for the chance to play in front of a sold-out crowd in Montréal.”
MLS call-ups
Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC) and Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers) figure to battle for the starting goalkeeper role.
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio returns to the CanMNT after missing out on the September window, while Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Ali Ahmed looks to build on his first international goal against Romania.
Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg and LAFC midfielder Mathieu Choiniére are called up after helping their sides clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spots. Chicago Fire FC center back Joel Waterman joins amid the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Roster notes
- Former Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito returns to the squad for the first time since the 2025 Concacaf Nations League in March.
- Tani Oluwaseyi has 1g/1a since joining LaLiga’s Villarreal from Minnesota United this summer.
- FC Bayern Munich left back and former Vancouver Whitecaps star Alphonso Davies misses out due to injury.