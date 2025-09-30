Canada roster: 11 MLS players called for Australia, Colombia friendlies

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named 11 MLS players to his 24-man roster for October friendlies against Australia and Colombia as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

October friendlies

Oct. 10 vs. Australia - 7:30 pm ET | Stade Saputo - Montréal, Québec

Oct. 14 vs. Colombia - 8 pm ET | Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, New Jersey

After clean-sheet victories against European sides Romania and Wales, Canada return home to face Australia at CF Montréal's Stade Saputo before taking on Colombia at New York Red Bulls' Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Currently ranked a program-best No. 26 in the FIFA World Rankings, Canada will look to continue their rise against two opponents that have already clinched World Cup qualification.

"September was a really important step forward for our group," Marsch said. "It was not just the results, but the way we carried ourselves in tough environments and proved we can compete with high-quality opponents.