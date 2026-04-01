Canada inch toward "tough choices" after March window

TORONTO – The ride to BMO Field isn’t new for most Canadian men's national team players. However, it was different on Tuesday.

“The World Cup is approaching very quickly... Bosnia is going to be a very tough opponent. Every game is going to be a war.”

That all unfolded hours before Canada settled for a 0-0 draw with Tunisia after severe storms delayed kickoff by 90 minutes.

CanMNT players were glued to their phones in traffic as Bosnia & Herzegovina triumphed over Italy in a penalty shootout. The historic win made the Balkan nation Canada’s opponent for their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on June 12 at Toronto FC 's home ground, rounding out Group B.

CANADA IS SET TO PLAY BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA ON JUNE 12 IN TORONTO! 🇨🇦🇧🇦 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bnKxpO5fvu

“We’re really excited about the possibility of what he can mean to the team, and even more so, to have another weapon that’s a little bit different than maybe we can use in a different way for different types of moments and different types of opponents.”

“In the two games in this window, Marcelo was one of the bright spots,” Marsch said.

Flores' elusiveness and agility stood out. The Tigres UANL attacker drew others into more attacking spaces while dazzling with on-ball skills and possession retention.

Marsch made six changes to his starting XI, with former CF Montréal midfielder Ismaël Koné and newly-committed dual-national winger Marcelo Flores making a strong case for the World Cup starting lineup.

While Canada have scored just twice from open play in seven games and didn’t earn any penalty luck, as they did in a 2–2 draw with Iceland to open the March window, the performance was a step forward.

The Eagles of Carthage, meanwhile, missed a clear-cut chance saved by Canadian winger Liam Millar, and couldn’t beat Crépeau on four shots.

In front of a raucous crowd and late into the night, Canada dominated the run of play against Tunisia, but failed to finish any of their 14 shots.

The way Marcelo Flores maintains possession under pressure and keeps things flowing is unlike anyone else on the #CanMNT . He's completely changed how Canada can break lines and hold for runs at the top of the box. Somehow, he kept possession here. pic.twitter.com/WUVVtZ1bjf

Generating better chances

Even with encouraging moments, it was still evident Canada are missing a piece.

Les Rouges amassed just 1.625 xG on 27 shots from open play in the March friendlies and didn't create any overly threatening chances over the two games.

“I know that we can score goals... The goals are going to come. I'm sure of it.” Marsch said, not worried about the attack and happy with the defensive system.

“At the World Cup, not giving goals away is the most important thing if you want to have a good tournament.”

Yet, the need to find better opportunities is rising, and it will be a focus of Marsch’s looming decisions and tactical outlay in the lead-up to the tournament.

From personnel to movement in the box to other elements, it's critical.

“We worked on some crossing ideas. We worked on some ideas in front of the back line on how we can break an opponent down, and we were in all of those positions more,” Marsch said.