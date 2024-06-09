Canada battle France to impressive draw in Copa América tune-up

The first positive result in the Jesse Marsch era was an impressive one, with Canada battling France to a 0-0 draw in an international friendly at Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux on Sunday.
The match served as the final Copa América tune-up for Les Rouges with Lionel Messi and Argentina, ranked No. 1 in the current FIFA Rankings, coming up next in a Group A opener on June 20 at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
There were opportunities for Canada, which conceded three goals in 13 minutes after a goalless first half in a 4-0 loss to No. 7 Netherlands on Thursday, to pull off a massive win. Alphonso Davies, the former Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown star, put a free kick from 26 yards out off the France wall in the 65th minute.
Davies then sent a cross in front of the net intended for Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, but it was intercepted by a sliding William Saliba.
Les Bleus, which started LAFC signee Olivier Giroud, had a golden chance late when Randal Kolo Muani latched onto a Kingsley Coman cross, but his downward header in second-half stoppage time was wide of the net.
New Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappé, who came on as a second half substitute, nearly won it at the death for France, but Portland Timbers goalkeeper Max Crepeau made a diving save to preserve the 0-0 draw.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: There are a lot of positives to draw from for Canada. They took on one of the best teams in the world, on French soil, and played them to a stalemate. And they didn’t bunker down to do it. There were chances to win it for Canada, which featured seven current MLS players, including the debut of Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi off the bench.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: With the crowd roaring, one of the world’s best players made his move into the box in the closing seconds of stoppage time. But Crepeau made a diving stop to deny Mbappe just before the final whistle.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Crepeau appeared to solidify his spot as Canada's new No. 1 goalkeeper with a stellar four-save performance.
Next Up
- FRA: Monday, June 17 vs. Austria | 3 pm ET | UEFA Euro 2024 group stage
- CAN: Thursday, June 20 vs. Argentina | 8 pm ET | Copa América group stage