Canada battle France to impressive draw in Copa América tune-up

The first positive result in the Jesse Marsch era was an impressive one, with Canada battling France to a 0-0 draw in an international friendly at Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux on Sunday.

The match served as the final Copa América tune-up for Les Rouges with Lionel Messi and Argentina, ranked No. 1 in the current FIFA Rankings, coming up next in a Group A opener on June 20 at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There were opportunities for Canada, which conceded three goals in 13 minutes after a goalless first half in a 4-0 loss to No. 7 Netherlands on Thursday, to pull off a massive win. Alphonso Davies, the former Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown star, put a free kick from 26 yards out off the France wall in the 65th minute.

Davies then sent a cross in front of the net intended for Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, but it was intercepted by a sliding William Saliba.

Les Bleus, which started LAFC signee Olivier Giroud, had a golden chance late when Randal Kolo Muani latched onto a Kingsley Coman cross, but his downward header in second-half stoppage time was wide of the net.